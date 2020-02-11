Amateur Gardening 15 February

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Feeding For The Future

Ruth shows you how to make sure you give your garden the best head start

Fertiliser versus Organic Matter

Find out how to pick the right fertiliser for every occasion, as Ruth explains

Valentine Gifts For Gardeners

Give your loved one the gift of gardening with these tools and treats!

Tackling Winter Pests And Problems

Keep gardening spaces free from problems now to save time and trouble later

Sowing Your Free Snapdragons

Use this week’s free gift to sow some fiery dragons to warm the garden

Great garden ideas

For The Love Of Lilies

Plant bulbs now for a stunning summer show in the border and on the patio

Robust Roses

Keep the romance alive with Graham Rice’s pick of disease-resistant varieties

Star Shrubs

Want to brighten borders for months? These shrubs offer long-lasting interest

Grow Pelargoniums

Anne Swithinbank shows you how to cultivate the very best tender geraniums

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

We should try to get a few more colours into our spring displays, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Roots need oxygen so digging is important, as Bob reveals some air-raising tips

Val Bourne

Close encounters with a bold female sparrowhawk give Val a thrill this week

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Herb propagation, growing asparagus from seed, renovating an old fruit tree

Ask John Negus

Your questions on dual pollination, prolific pests and post-spud cropping

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Find out more about feathery ferns with our collection of trivia and puzzles

How To Use Bird Feeders

Tim Rumball looks at the right types to use, and what you should put in them

All Our Yesterdays

Chinese hound’s tongue, sea buckthorn, winter aconites and tree lupins

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Can a sad-looking skimmia be saved? Anne shows you how to leap to the rescue

Letters to Wendy

Canny cannas, hairy nesting opportunities, and a tangy red cabbage recipe

Toby Buckland

The weather plays on Toby’s mind and he’s starting to feel the pressure…

Subscriptions

Find out how to subscribe to your favourite gardening magazine for under £15!

Cover: a perfect Valentine rose (pic: Garden World Images)