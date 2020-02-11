Amateur Gardening 15 February
Jobs for this week
Feeding For The Future
Ruth shows you how to make sure you give your garden the best head start
Fertiliser versus Organic Matter
Find out how to pick the right fertiliser for every occasion, as Ruth explains
Valentine Gifts For Gardeners
Give your loved one the gift of gardening with these tools and treats!
Tackling Winter Pests And Problems
Keep gardening spaces free from problems now to save time and trouble later
Sowing Your Free Snapdragons
Use this week’s free gift to sow some fiery dragons to warm the garden
Great garden ideas
For The Love Of Lilies
Plant bulbs now for a stunning summer show in the border and on the patio
Robust Roses
Keep the romance alive with Graham Rice’s pick of disease-resistant varieties
Star Shrubs
Want to brighten borders for months? These shrubs offer long-lasting interest
Grow Pelargoniums
Anne Swithinbank shows you how to cultivate the very best tender geraniums
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
We should try to get a few more colours into our spring displays, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Roots need oxygen so digging is important, as Bob reveals some air-raising tips
Val Bourne
Close encounters with a bold female sparrowhawk give Val a thrill this week
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Herb propagation, growing asparagus from seed, renovating an old fruit tree
Ask John Negus
Your questions on dual pollination, prolific pests and post-spud cropping
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Find out more about feathery ferns with our collection of trivia and puzzles
How To Use Bird Feeders
Tim Rumball looks at the right types to use, and what you should put in them
All Our Yesterdays
Chinese hound’s tongue, sea buckthorn, winter aconites and tree lupins
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Can a sad-looking skimmia be saved? Anne shows you how to leap to the rescue
Letters to Wendy
Canny cannas, hairy nesting opportunities, and a tangy red cabbage recipe
Toby Buckland
The weather plays on Toby’s mind and he’s starting to feel the pressure…
