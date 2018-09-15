What’s In Amateur Gardening

15 September 2018

Free seeds worth £2.05, plus:

Jobs for this week

Change Your Bedding!

Plant up some gorgeous winter colours,

says Ruth

Relocate Your Biennials

Ruth shows you how to plant them out now before winter

Don’t Neglect Your Rock Garden

Ruth explains how to help alpines in wet and mild winters

Make Your Own ‘Black Gold’

The best compost is homemade, as Ruth demonstrates

Busy In The Borders

Tasks to carry out now to prepare for the colder months

Free Seeds/What’s On Near You

Ruth explains how to sow your Nigella Persina Jewels seeds

Great garden ideas

Pick of the RHS Best: Sedums

Easy to grow and highly attractive to butterflies and insects

Let The Grass Grow!

Six fantastic grasses selected for autumn interest

Autumn Bedding

Ten great plants and lots of tips for gorgeous bedding

Great Pots and Containers For Autumn

Three fantastic combinations to bring life to your garden

Get The Look

An amazing L-shaped garden in Lancashire

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Could grey be the answer to black plastic?

Bob Flowerdew

Try damsons for a wonderful festive tipple

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

How the weather has affected the wall brown butterfly

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Store an orchard harvest, thin out carrots, grow kiwi fruit

Ask John Negus

Control comfrey, vine weevils and peacock flowers

Anne’s Masterclass

It’s not too late for begonia cuttings and plant pruning

How To Grow Peonies

Anne explains how to get the best out of Itoh peonies

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Trivia, puzzles and prizes on the subject of dahlias

Your Letters

Oregano as a pollinator, RHS lawns, multi-flowered cactus

Toby Buckland

Could September be the best time to prune a magnolia tree?

Product test

Tried And Tested: Special Pot Hangers

Six ways to get pots onto your fence, but which is the best?

Cover photograph: Viola Angel F1 ‘Amber Kiss’ (pic: GAP)