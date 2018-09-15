What’s In Amateur Gardening
15 September 2018
Free seeds worth £2.05, plus:
Jobs for this week
Change Your Bedding!
Plant up some gorgeous winter colours,
says Ruth
Relocate Your Biennials
Ruth shows you how to plant them out now before winter
Don’t Neglect Your Rock Garden
Ruth explains how to help alpines in wet and mild winters
Make Your Own ‘Black Gold’
The best compost is homemade, as Ruth demonstrates
Busy In The Borders
Tasks to carry out now to prepare for the colder months
Free Seeds/What’s On Near You
Ruth explains how to sow your Nigella Persina Jewels seeds
Great garden ideas
Pick of the RHS Best: Sedums
Easy to grow and highly attractive to butterflies and insects
Let The Grass Grow!
Six fantastic grasses selected for autumn interest
Autumn Bedding
Ten great plants and lots of tips for gorgeous bedding
Great Pots and Containers For Autumn
Three fantastic combinations to bring life to your garden
Get The Look
An amazing L-shaped garden in Lancashire
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Could grey be the answer to black plastic?
Bob Flowerdew
Try damsons for a wonderful festive tipple
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
How the weather has affected the wall brown butterfly
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Store an orchard harvest, thin out carrots, grow kiwi fruit
Ask John Negus
Control comfrey, vine weevils and peacock flowers
Anne’s Masterclass
It’s not too late for begonia cuttings and plant pruning
How To Grow Peonies
Anne explains how to get the best out of Itoh peonies
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Trivia, puzzles and prizes on the subject of dahlias
Your Letters
Oregano as a pollinator, RHS lawns, multi-flowered cactus
Toby Buckland
Could September be the best time to prune a magnolia tree?
Product test
Tried And Tested: Special Pot Hangers
Six ways to get pots onto your fence, but which is the best?
Cover photograph: Viola Angel F1 ‘Amber Kiss’ (pic: GAP)