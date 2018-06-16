What’s in Amateur Gardening
16 June
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
Go potty with containers
Ruth has great ideas to liven up your plantings
Create a bold basket
Follow Ruth’s step-by-step guide to the perfect basket
Free seeds: Foxy mixed foxgloves
How to plant these Chelsea favourites, plus What’s on
Great garden ideas
Pick of the very best: garden picks
They’re great for cutting, flower for months and smell divine!
Double up your containers
Bring colour and interest to tree and shrub containers
Compact roses for containers
Not only for borders, nine perfect examples for your patio
Best plants for a moth-friendly garden
Moths are lovely and need your help. Here’s what to do
Get the look
See how one reader made the best of a hilltop location
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Local plant nurseries need your support, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Chickens and ducks are great for the garden, says Bob
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
It’s about finding the right place for the right plant, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
Prune figs, plant out tender beans, how to hoe weeds
Anne’s masterclass: Container veg
Anne reveals the best veg to grow in containers
Ask John Negus
Diseased toms, box blight, plant soft fruits, prune skimmia
A gardener’s miscellany
This week’s theme is ‘June’, for puzzles and prizes
How to grow Polyanthus
An early flowering plant that will last years, says Anne
Your letters
Wrong footwear, mystery rose, train-themed garden
Toby Buckland
Toby looks at the trends from Chelsea we can learn from
News and product tests
Latest news
Chelsea Flower Show report
Tried and tested
Six very different hand-weeding tools tested
Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Carefree Days’ (pic: GAP)