What’s in Amateur Gardening

16 June

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Go potty with containers

Ruth has great ideas to liven up your plantings

Create a bold basket

Follow Ruth’s step-by-step guide to the perfect basket

Free seeds: Foxy mixed foxgloves

How to plant these Chelsea favourites, plus What’s on

Great garden ideas

Pick of the very best: garden picks

They’re great for cutting, flower for months and smell divine!

Double up your containers

Bring colour and interest to tree and shrub containers

Compact roses for containers

Not only for borders, nine perfect examples for your patio

Best plants for a moth-friendly garden

Moths are lovely and need your help. Here’s what to do

Get the look

See how one reader made the best of a hilltop location

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Local plant nurseries need your support, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Chickens and ducks are great for the garden, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

It’s about finding the right place for the right plant, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

Prune figs, plant out tender beans, how to hoe weeds

Anne’s masterclass: Container veg

Anne reveals the best veg to grow in containers

Ask John Negus

Diseased toms, box blight, plant soft fruits, prune skimmia

A gardener’s miscellany

This week’s theme is ‘June’, for puzzles and prizes

How to grow Polyanthus

An early flowering plant that will last years, says Anne

Your letters

Wrong footwear, mystery rose, train-themed garden

Toby Buckland

Toby looks at the trends from Chelsea we can learn from

News and product tests

Latest news

Chelsea Flower Show report

Tried and tested

Six very different hand-weeding tools tested

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Carefree Days’ (pic: GAP)