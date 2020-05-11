Amateur Gardening 16 May 2020

Amateur Gardening 16 May 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 16 May
Free seeds worth £2.55, plus:

Jobs for this week

Potting On And Sowing Outside
Take action with seedlings, and sow now for summer!

Planting Out Biennials
Get last year’s seedlings into their flowering positions

The Art Of Re-Potting
Get the best from containers and pot up a young shrub

Sorting Out Your Spring Bulbs
Ruth’s tips to making sure spring colour returns next year

Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Amateur Gardening 16 May Aster seeds and the mighty bullfinch

 

Great garden ideas

The Scent Of Summer
Sniff out the aromatic plants that pack a perfumed punch!

Beautiful Biennials
Beef up your borders with these gorgeous gap-filling flowers

Discover Brooms
Grow yourself some intense spring colour with stunning cytisus

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
The best flavoured strawberries are GYO, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew
Find out how to get quality beans in tough times, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Vertical growing, care for rhubarb and hardening-off hacks

Val Bourne
Swallows and martins have been through tough times, says Val

Ask John Negus
Relocating tulips, peony cutback and plants for coastal gardens

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Heavenly hostas are the subject of this week’s puzzles and prizes

Tried and Tested
Tim puts four of the leading battery-powered shears to the test

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Guaranteed success germinating garden peas with Anne’s top tips

All Our Yesterdays
Tales of the dahlia, rosemary, sweet pea and first pink daffodil

Letters to Wendy
Tricky cat problem, seed-sowing challenge and lockdown gardening

Toby Buckland
What links communism and olives? Toby shares his growing insights

Cover (pic: GWI): Sweet William (Dianthus barbatus)