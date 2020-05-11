Amateur Gardening 16 May
Free seeds worth £2.55, plus:
Jobs for this week
Potting On And Sowing Outside
Take action with seedlings, and sow now for summer!
Planting Out Biennials
Get last year’s seedlings into their flowering positions
The Art Of Re-Potting
Get the best from containers and pot up a young shrub
Sorting Out Your Spring Bulbs
Ruth’s tips to making sure spring colour returns next year
Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Amateur Gardening 16 May Aster seeds and the mighty bullfinch
Great garden ideas
The Scent Of Summer
Sniff out the aromatic plants that pack a perfumed punch!
Beautiful Biennials
Beef up your borders with these gorgeous gap-filling flowers
Discover Brooms
Grow yourself some intense spring colour with stunning cytisus
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
The best flavoured strawberries are GYO, as Peter explains
Bob Flowerdew
Find out how to get quality beans in tough times, says Bob
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Vertical growing, care for rhubarb and hardening-off hacks
Val Bourne
Swallows and martins have been through tough times, says Val
Ask John Negus
Relocating tulips, peony cutback and plants for coastal gardens
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Heavenly hostas are the subject of this week’s puzzles and prizes
Tried and Tested
Tim puts four of the leading battery-powered shears to the test
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Guaranteed success germinating garden peas with Anne’s top tips
All Our Yesterdays
Tales of the dahlia, rosemary, sweet pea and first pink daffodil
Letters to Wendy
Tricky cat problem, seed-sowing challenge and lockdown gardening
Toby Buckland
What links communism and olives? Toby shares his growing insights
Cover (pic: GWI): Sweet William (Dianthus barbatus)