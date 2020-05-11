Amateur Gardening 16 May

Jobs for this week

Potting On And Sowing Outside

Take action with seedlings, and sow now for summer!

Planting Out Biennials

Get last year’s seedlings into their flowering positions

The Art Of Re-Potting

Get the best from containers and pot up a young shrub

Sorting Out Your Spring Bulbs

Ruth’s tips to making sure spring colour returns next year

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Amateur Gardening 16 May Aster seeds and the mighty bullfinch

Great garden ideas

The Scent Of Summer

Sniff out the aromatic plants that pack a perfumed punch!

Beautiful Biennials

Beef up your borders with these gorgeous gap-filling flowers

Discover Brooms

Grow yourself some intense spring colour with stunning cytisus

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

The best flavoured strawberries are GYO, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

Find out how to get quality beans in tough times, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Vertical growing, care for rhubarb and hardening-off hacks

Val Bourne

Swallows and martins have been through tough times, says Val

Ask John Negus

Relocating tulips, peony cutback and plants for coastal gardens

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Heavenly hostas are the subject of this week’s puzzles and prizes

Tried and Tested

Tim puts four of the leading battery-powered shears to the test

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Guaranteed success germinating garden peas with Anne’s top tips

All Our Yesterdays

Tales of the dahlia, rosemary, sweet pea and first pink daffodil

Letters to Wendy

Tricky cat problem, seed-sowing challenge and lockdown gardening

Toby Buckland

What links communism and olives? Toby shares his growing insights

Cover (pic: GWI): Sweet William (Dianthus barbatus)