Jobs for this week

Bare-Root Planting Explained

Get to grips with this easy and economical planting method

Dahlias And Hellebores

Find out how to pack away or prepare for flowering with Ruth

Create A Winter Of Flavours

Best winter herbs you can sow and grow

for taste and goodness

Taking Root Cuttings

Essential plant propagation, plus some

key water management tasks

Protect Container Plants

Life and pot in preparation for winter,

plus help vulnerable alpines

Great garden ideas

Get More From Abutilons

Exotic summer flowers that can bloom through the colder months

Don’t Be Bamboozled By Bamboo

How you can choose a great bamboo that won’t get out of control

Instant November Colour

Fiery flowers and berries to liven up your garden in November

Easy Evergreens

Garden stalwarts to bring structure and colour to a winter garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

It seems begonias are getting better and better, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

Be as ruthless as you can with your apple and fruit trees, says Bob

Val Bourne

Bucking the trend of wildlife decline, Val spots a sharp-tailed bee

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on rhubarb, plait some onion ropes and try Malabar spinach

Ask John Negus

Hydrangea health, photinia black spot and a corm conundrum

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Find out what you can do about the reversion of variegated leaves

How To Use Tools

Find out how to best service your petrol mower before storage

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, our trivia and quizzes are all about ornamental grasses

How To Grow Oriental Poppies

Delightful tints and structures guaranteed with Anne’s top tips

Letters to Wendy

Hot water bottle tips, hidden webs and seeds for squirrels

Toby Buckland

This week, Toby decides to prep his dahlia tubers for winter

Cover pic: Chrysanthemum ‘Ashley’ (pic: Garden World Images)

