Jobs for this week
Look After Trees and Shrubs
Those growing in pots need a bit of TLC,
says Ruth
Take Cuttings Of Woody Herbs
Follow Ruth’s simple six-step guide to success
Late Summer Lawn Care
Ruth explains how to reseed a bare patch
of lawn
Keep Rockeries In Order
Protect little plants at risk of damp and weeds
Create a Carpet of Colour
Sow fragrant phlox – they’re a must for all gardens!
Great garden ideas
On The Cutting Edge
Now is the time to take semi-ripe cuttings, says Martyn
Six Of The Best: Dark-Leaved Dahlias
The beauty of bronze-leaved foliage, around since the 1920s
How To Grow Ferns
Anne shows you how to grow this great Victorian favourite
Plant Some Black Beauties
Deep flowers and foliage that can transform borders
Add Sparkle With A Jewel Garden
How to mix rich tones to create amazing floral effects
Get The Look: Greater Manchester
Transforming a modest play area into a beautiful garden
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Short of space? Try three-dimensional planting, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Use a full moon to help you combat pests, says Bob
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
What do you do about black spot? Val has an answer
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on chillies, weeding leeks and picking melons
Ask John Negus
Clubroot tips, cutting sweet pea pods, unexpected beauty
Anne’s Masterclass
Ideas to help get started in a new and neglected garden
How To Use: Fruit And Veg Storage
Want to keep crops for longer? Tim looks at the options
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Sunflowers are the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles
Your Letters
Wildlife wonders, lovely berries, Chinese lanterns in Highlands
Toby Buckland
Pruning and training are like Ant and Dec, says Toby
Garden News
Latest News
New heritage potatoes, allotments get lottery money
