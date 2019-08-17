What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

Jobs for this week

Look After Trees and Shrubs

Those growing in pots need a bit of TLC,

says Ruth

Take Cuttings Of Woody Herbs

Follow Ruth’s simple six-step guide to success

Late Summer Lawn Care

Ruth explains how to reseed a bare patch

of lawn

Keep Rockeries In Order

Protect little plants at risk of damp and weeds

Create a Carpet of Colour

Sow fragrant phlox – they’re a must for all gardens!

Great garden ideas

On The Cutting Edge

Now is the time to take semi-ripe cuttings, says Martyn

Six Of The Best: Dark-Leaved Dahlias

The beauty of bronze-leaved foliage, around since the 1920s

How To Grow Ferns

Anne shows you how to grow this great Victorian favourite

Plant Some Black Beauties

Deep flowers and foliage that can transform borders

Add Sparkle With A Jewel Garden

How to mix rich tones to create amazing floral effects

Get The Look: Greater Manchester

Transforming a modest play area into a beautiful garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Short of space? Try three-dimensional planting, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Use a full moon to help you combat pests, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

What do you do about black spot? Val has an answer

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on chillies, weeding leeks and picking melons

Ask John Negus

Clubroot tips, cutting sweet pea pods, unexpected beauty

Anne’s Masterclass

Ideas to help get started in a new and neglected garden

How To Use: Fruit And Veg Storage

Want to keep crops for longer? Tim looks at the options

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Sunflowers are the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles

Your Letters

Wildlife wonders, lovely berries, Chinese lanterns in Highlands

Toby Buckland

Pruning and training are like Ant and Dec, says Toby

Garden News

Latest News

New heritage potatoes, allotments get lottery money

Cover: Dahlia ‘Thomas A. Edison’ (pic: Garden World Images)