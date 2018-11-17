What’s In Amateur Gardening
17 November 2018
Jobs for this week
Last Chance for Bulbs and Bedding
Get your bulbs in the ground now, says Ruth
Essential Bulb Planting
Ruth’s tips for planting, plus how to divide a perennial
Pruning Potentillas
Trim these easy-going shrubs with simple step-by-steps
Spruce Up Your Hellebores
Give these winter delights some TLC – Ruth shows you how
Care For Roses In Autumn
Essential tasks to keep climbers and ramblers in tip-top shape
Great garden ideas
Six Of The Best: Lonicera
Must-have honeysuckles for colour and fragrance
Hardy Palms for UK Gardens
Six great-looking plants that can cope with our weather
Heavenly Hellebores
Gorgeous Lenten rose varieties, and top advice for growing
Reasons To Grow Succulents
Indoors or outside, they bring shape, diversity and colour
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Gardening certainly doesn’t stop in winter, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Bob’s advice on bulbs? Plant them in abundance!
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Find out how bees can become addicted to nicotine
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Caring for rhubarb, harvesting parsnips, netting brassicas
Ask John Negus
Sweet peas, rusty chrysanths and strelitzia strife
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s trivia and puzzles are all about the humble bean
How To Grow Winter Begonias
Nurture your Reiger blooms to get non-stop colour for months
Anne’s Masterclass
Anne sheds light on the best ways to grab some winter colour
Your Letters
Top tips, great pictures and the thoughts of the AG family
Toby Buckland
Know any good hedgehog stories? Toby has some corkers
Reader offers and product tests
Latest News
Find out what the RHS has picked to be the top plant in Britain!
Tried and Tested: Composting Bins
Six bins to choose from — which one is right for you?
Cover: Helleborus x hybridus ‘Harvington Double Pink Speckled’ (pic: Alamy)