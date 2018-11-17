Amateur Gardening 17 November 2018

Jobs for this week

Last Chance for Bulbs and Bedding
Get your bulbs in the ground now, says Ruth

Essential Bulb Planting
Ruth’s tips for planting, plus how to divide a perennial

Pruning Potentillas
Trim these easy-going shrubs with simple step-by-steps

Spruce Up Your Hellebores
Give these winter delights some TLC – Ruth shows you how

Care For Roses In Autumn
Essential tasks to keep climbers and ramblers in tip-top shape

 

Great garden ideas

Six Of The Best: Lonicera
Must-have honeysuckles for colour and fragrance

Hardy Palms for UK Gardens
Six great-looking plants that can cope with our weather

Heavenly Hellebores
Gorgeous Lenten rose varieties, and top advice for growing

Reasons To Grow Succulents
Indoors or outside, they bring shape, diversity and colour

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Gardening certainly doesn’t stop in winter, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Bob’s advice on bulbs? Plant them in abundance!

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Find out how bees can become addicted to nicotine

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Caring for rhubarb, harvesting parsnips, netting brassicas

Ask John Negus
Sweet peas, rusty chrysanths and strelitzia strife

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s trivia and puzzles are all about the humble bean

How To Grow Winter Begonias
Nurture your Reiger blooms to get non-stop colour for months

Anne’s Masterclass
Anne sheds light on the best ways to grab some winter colour

Your Letters
Top tips, great pictures and the thoughts of the AG family

Toby Buckland
Know any good hedgehog stories? Toby has some corkers

 

Reader offers and product tests

Latest News
Find out what the RHS has picked to be the top plant in Britain!

Tried and Tested: Composting Bins
Six bins to choose from — which one is right for you?

 

Cover: Helleborus x hybridus ‘Harvington Double Pink Speckled’ (pic: Alamy)