What’s In Amateur Gardening

17 November 2018

Jobs for this week

Last Chance for Bulbs and Bedding

Get your bulbs in the ground now, says Ruth

Essential Bulb Planting

Ruth’s tips for planting, plus how to divide a perennial

Pruning Potentillas

Trim these easy-going shrubs with simple step-by-steps

Spruce Up Your Hellebores

Give these winter delights some TLC – Ruth shows you how

Care For Roses In Autumn

Essential tasks to keep climbers and ramblers in tip-top shape

Great garden ideas

Six Of The Best: Lonicera

Must-have honeysuckles for colour and fragrance

Hardy Palms for UK Gardens

Six great-looking plants that can cope with our weather

Heavenly Hellebores

Gorgeous Lenten rose varieties, and top advice for growing

Reasons To Grow Succulents

Indoors or outside, they bring shape, diversity and colour

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Gardening certainly doesn’t stop in winter, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Bob’s advice on bulbs? Plant them in abundance!

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Find out how bees can become addicted to nicotine

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Caring for rhubarb, harvesting parsnips, netting brassicas

Ask John Negus

Sweet peas, rusty chrysanths and strelitzia strife

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s trivia and puzzles are all about the humble bean

How To Grow Winter Begonias

Nurture your Reiger blooms to get non-stop colour for months

Anne’s Masterclass

Anne sheds light on the best ways to grab some winter colour

Your Letters

Top tips, great pictures and the thoughts of the AG family

Toby Buckland

Know any good hedgehog stories? Toby has some corkers

Reader offers and product tests

Latest News

Find out what the RHS has picked to be the top plant in Britain!

Tried and Tested: Composting Bins

Six bins to choose from — which one is right for you?

Cover: Helleborus x hybridus ‘Harvington Double Pink Speckled’ (pic: Alamy)