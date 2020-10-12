Amateur Gardening 17 October
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
Winter Pots And Baskets
Ruth shows you how to create spots of winter colour that can see you through to spring
Recycling Plants In Pots
Now’s the time to revive existing plantings
with fresh compost and new plants, says Ruth
Quick And Easy Veg Plot Jobs
Ruth explains how to keep on top of early autumn tasks – plus, divide mature rhubarb
Prepare Greenhouses For Winter
Get your glass house ready for the months ahead and follow our tips to better overwintering plants
Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Love poppies? Grow your own charming meadow beauty with Amateur Gardening
17 October free seeds
Great garden ideas
Classy Camellias
Growing these cold-season spectaculars is well within your grasp, so plant some glamour now!
Spring Re-Boot
Want to kickstart your next display? Try these spring flowering perennials, scented climbers and beautiful bulbs
Variegated Plants
Glorious evergreens and perennials to create tantalising two-tone foliage for every garden
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Summer may now be as far away as ever but the gardening season is far from over, as
Peter explains
Bob Flowerdew
Give yourself a spicy treat with hearty horseradish – it’s easy to grow, says Bob
Val Bourne
Believe it or not, some bees’ tongues are longer than others, which determines the flowers they visit
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on celery and celeriac, potted tenders, planting dwarf raspberries and mint root cuttings
Ask John Negus
Your questions on black figs, trimming cineraria, sideways salvia and hydrangea help in winter
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclasss
Create subtle sweeping displays the easy way with Anne’s guide to ornamental grasses
All Our Yesterdays
Arthur Hellyer reveals some of his favourite climbing rose varieties that are still available today
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Fancy a pot of gold? Graham’s trivia and puzzles are all about dazzling golden conifers
Tool Tech
Tim Rumball shows you how to reinvigorate your summer perennials by lifting and dividing
the crowns
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share their thoughts on versatile herbs and round courgettes and a good apple!
Toby Buckland
Growing wildflowers takes skill and knowledge, says Toby, so take a walk on the wild side…
Garden News
Box tree moth alert, rare potato revived and Honda’s youngest master technician
Cover: Camellia x williamsii ‘Brian’ (pic: Alamy)