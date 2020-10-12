Amateur Gardening 17 October

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Winter Pots And Baskets

Ruth shows you how to create spots of winter colour that can see you through to spring

Recycling Plants In Pots

Now’s the time to revive existing plantings

with fresh compost and new plants, says Ruth

Quick And Easy Veg Plot Jobs

Ruth explains how to keep on top of early autumn tasks – plus, divide mature rhubarb

Prepare Greenhouses For Winter

Get your glass house ready for the months ahead and follow our tips to better overwintering plants

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Love poppies? Grow your own charming meadow beauty with Amateur Gardening

17 October free seeds

Great garden ideas

Classy Camellias

Growing these cold-season spectaculars is well within your grasp, so plant some glamour now!

Spring Re-Boot

Want to kickstart your next display? Try these spring flowering perennials, scented climbers and beautiful bulbs

Variegated Plants

Glorious evergreens and perennials to create tantalising two-tone foliage for every garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Summer may now be as far away as ever but the gardening season is far from over, as

Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

Give yourself a spicy treat with hearty horseradish – it’s easy to grow, says Bob

Val Bourne

Believe it or not, some bees’ tongues are longer than others, which determines the flowers they visit

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on celery and celeriac, potted tenders, planting dwarf raspberries and mint root cuttings

Ask John Negus

Your questions on black figs, trimming cineraria, sideways salvia and hydrangea help in winter

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclasss

Create subtle sweeping displays the easy way with Anne’s guide to ornamental grasses

All Our Yesterdays

Arthur Hellyer reveals some of his favourite climbing rose varieties that are still available today

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Fancy a pot of gold? Graham’s trivia and puzzles are all about dazzling golden conifers

Tool Tech

Tim Rumball shows you how to reinvigorate your summer perennials by lifting and dividing

the crowns

Letters to Wendy

AG readers share their thoughts on versatile herbs and round courgettes and a good apple!

Toby Buckland

Growing wildflowers takes skill and knowledge, says Toby, so take a walk on the wild side…

Garden News

Box tree moth alert, rare potato revived and Honda’s youngest master technician

Cover: Camellia x williamsii ‘Brian’ (pic: Alamy)