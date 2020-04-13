Amateur Gardening 18 April 2020

Free seeds worth £3.50, plus:

Jobs for this week

Deal With Spring Pests

A mild winter has left plant vulnerable

so Ruth explains what to do

RHS Top 10 Worst Offenders

Rogues gallery of garden menaces and

how to prevent and combat problems

Smart Ways To Conserve Water

Ways to optimise water supplies so you

don’t get caught short in summer

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Vibrant Sarah Raven Clary ‘Blue Denim’

and the great spotted woodpecker!

Great garden ideas

Busy Lizzies Are Back

A new range of disease-resistant plants is reviving the fortunes of a classic

Win The Weed War

How to prevent those perennial foes from robbing your garden of nutrients

Heavenly Hanging Baskets

Choosing lovely long-flowerers and how to combine and hang them creatively

Slug-Proof Plants

Take control of molluscs without resorting to pellets with these great ideas

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Ventilation in greenhouses is very important to plant success, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

You don’t need packet seeds to grow a feast of free food, as Bob explains

Val Bourne

Why prolific sun-loving Geum ‘Totally Tangerine’ is Val’s favourite flower

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on winter squashes, manage rainwater, and the best weed-control hacks

Ask John Negus

Your questions on healthy ponds, slow seedlings and container gooseberries

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, our quizzes and puzzles are all about rhododendrons and azaleas

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

If you’re having problems getting your clivia to flower, Anne can help you!

How to Grow Perennials

Kris Collins explains how to get started with a quintessential herbaceous border

How to Use Tools

Tim explains how to use a powered rotovator to speed up your soil preparation

Letters to Wendy

AG readers talk about drifts of daffs, pretty perinwinkles and cheery clivia

Toby Buckland

One blessing with confinement is the gift of more time with nature, says Toby

Garden News

RHS shows and gardens close, stormy weather upsets bees

Amateur Gardening 18 April 2020 Cover: Petunia ‘Strawberry Frost’, P. ‘Calimero Blue’, verbena and scaevola (pic: GAP)