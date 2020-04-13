Amateur Gardening 18 April 2020
Jobs for this week
Deal With Spring Pests
A mild winter has left plant vulnerable
so Ruth explains what to do
RHS Top 10 Worst Offenders
Rogues gallery of garden menaces and
how to prevent and combat problems
Smart Ways To Conserve Water
Ways to optimise water supplies so you
don’t get caught short in summer
Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Vibrant Sarah Raven Clary ‘Blue Denim’
and the great spotted woodpecker!
Great garden ideas
Busy Lizzies Are Back
A new range of disease-resistant plants is reviving the fortunes of a classic
Win The Weed War
How to prevent those perennial foes from robbing your garden of nutrients
Heavenly Hanging Baskets
Choosing lovely long-flowerers and how to combine and hang them creatively
Slug-Proof Plants
Take control of molluscs without resorting to pellets with these great ideas
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Ventilation in greenhouses is very important to plant success, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
You don’t need packet seeds to grow a feast of free food, as Bob explains
Val Bourne
Why prolific sun-loving Geum ‘Totally Tangerine’ is Val’s favourite flower
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on winter squashes, manage rainwater, and the best weed-control hacks
Ask John Negus
Your questions on healthy ponds, slow seedlings and container gooseberries
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, our quizzes and puzzles are all about rhododendrons and azaleas
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
If you’re having problems getting your clivia to flower, Anne can help you!
How to Grow Perennials
Kris Collins explains how to get started with a quintessential herbaceous border
How to Use Tools
Tim explains how to use a powered rotovator to speed up your soil preparation
Letters to Wendy
AG readers talk about drifts of daffs, pretty perinwinkles and cheery clivia
Toby Buckland
One blessing with confinement is the gift of more time with nature, says Toby
Garden News
RHS shows and gardens close, stormy weather upsets bees
Amateur Gardening 18 April 2020 Cover: Petunia ‘Strawberry Frost’, P. ‘Calimero Blue’, verbena and scaevola (pic: GAP)