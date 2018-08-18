What’s in Amateur Gardening

18 August 2018

Free seeds worth £2.05

Jobs for this week

Veg seed revolution: reader trial update

Do new seeds give better results? AG reader’s appraisal

Mid-summer border care

Ruth Hayes explains how to cope with the hot, dry weather

Looking after rockery plants

Cutting back and weeding are top priorities this week

Greenhouse care in the heat

Plus, four tips to beat drought and pests in containers

Free seeds/What’s On

How to sow the calendula seeds on the cover

Great garden ideas

Pick of the very best: hebes

Well-behaved and attractive, but which are the six best?

The seed people: Kings Seeds

The 130-year-old firm that’s famed for its sweet peas

Umbels for froth with substance!

Airy flowers with great shapes for summer and winter

Plan a potager

Flower and veg combos that look great and help each other

Get the look

The 1920s garden with all manner of rare plant gems

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Choose tomatoes for next year on taste – not looks

Bob Flowerdew

Are your veg seeds worth saving? Bob helps you find out

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

How a small pond can help your garden and wildlife

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

Smart salad sowing, harvest courgettes, prune fruit trees

Ask John Negus

Galled by wasps, a mystery plant and naughty badgers

Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass

How can you stop earwigs? Anne knows the answer

How to grow figs

Cultivate some Mediterranean foliage and succulent fruit

A gardener’s miscellany

Carnations and pinks quiz and trivia this week

Your letters

Efficient water use, smart plastic use, free seed success

Toby Buckland

The parched grass gives Toby a chance to inspect his soil

News and product test

Kew’s ‘Great Pagoda’ is reborn

257-year-old tower is restored and opened to the public

Tried and test: cordless grass trimmers

We test three lithium-ion battery-powered models

Cover photograph: Nasturtium ‘Banana Cream’ (pic: Alamy)