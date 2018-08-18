What’s in Amateur Gardening
18 August 2018
Free seeds worth £2.05
Jobs for this week
Veg seed revolution: reader trial update
Do new seeds give better results? AG reader’s appraisal
Mid-summer border care
Ruth Hayes explains how to cope with the hot, dry weather
Looking after rockery plants
Cutting back and weeding are top priorities this week
Greenhouse care in the heat
Plus, four tips to beat drought and pests in containers
Free seeds/What’s On
How to sow the calendula seeds on the cover
Great garden ideas
Pick of the very best: hebes
Well-behaved and attractive, but which are the six best?
The seed people: Kings Seeds
The 130-year-old firm that’s famed for its sweet peas
Umbels for froth with substance!
Airy flowers with great shapes for summer and winter
Plan a potager
Flower and veg combos that look great and help each other
Get the look
The 1920s garden with all manner of rare plant gems
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Choose tomatoes for next year on taste – not looks
Bob Flowerdew
Are your veg seeds worth saving? Bob helps you find out
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
How a small pond can help your garden and wildlife
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
Smart salad sowing, harvest courgettes, prune fruit trees
Ask John Negus
Galled by wasps, a mystery plant and naughty badgers
Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass
How can you stop earwigs? Anne knows the answer
How to grow figs
Cultivate some Mediterranean foliage and succulent fruit
A gardener’s miscellany
Carnations and pinks quiz and trivia this week
Your letters
Efficient water use, smart plastic use, free seed success
Toby Buckland
The parched grass gives Toby a chance to inspect his soil
News and product test
Kew’s ‘Great Pagoda’ is reborn
257-year-old tower is restored and opened to the public
Tried and test: cordless grass trimmers
We test three lithium-ion battery-powered models
Cover photograph: Nasturtium ‘Banana Cream’ (pic: Alamy)