Amateur Gardening 18 January 2020

Amateur Gardening cover Jan 18

What’s in this issue…

 

Jobs for this week

10 Jobs To Get Ready For Spring
Top midwinter tasks to keep you busy
this week

Prepare The Soil For Growing
Ruth explains how to get the ground ready
for sowing and planting

Pot Up Your Lily Bulbs Now
Get these gorgeous bloomers ready now for
a summer of vibrant colour

Pruning Willows And Grasses
There’s still time to cut back, says Ruth – plus, What’s On in spring

 

Great garden ideas

Big Impact, Small Space
Create colourful winter pots with these stunning container options

Multi-Season Climbers
Transform vertical spaces with these lovely long-lasting stalwarts

Celebration Of The Snowdrop
Beautiful and dependable, this gentle garden hero is a seasonal essential

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Containers are the future for grow-your-own gardening, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Make sure garden birds have the best shelter possible, says Bob

Val Bourne
Is it the unseasonal weather that’s eradicated all the spiders gone?

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on veg seed sowing, harvest winter radishes, prevent peach leaf curl

Ask John Negus
Your questions about bothersome balsam, a bushy invader and a squirrel menace

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Top tips on planting a potted rose, ideal selections, and advice on aftercare

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, Graham’s facts, fancies and puzzles are all about UK castles

How To Use Tools
Tim’s insights into sowing seeds on a windowsill and using the space wisely

Letters to Wendy
Reflections of Kew, a surprising flowering campion, and a monster mouse!

How To Grow
Give patios, beds and borders a boost with the heady delights of tuberose

All Our Yesterdays
Readers from 1935 reveal their favourite plants, from goat’s beard to gaillardia

Toby Buckland
What bears do in the woods has a big effect on North American trees, says Toby

 

News and Offers

Your Gardening News
Scientists reveal new plant theory; Plant Heritage launches website

Cover image: Galanthus lagodechianus (pic: Gap)

 