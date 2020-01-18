What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
10 Jobs To Get Ready For Spring
Top midwinter tasks to keep you busy
this week
Prepare The Soil For Growing
Ruth explains how to get the ground ready
for sowing and planting
Pot Up Your Lily Bulbs Now
Get these gorgeous bloomers ready now for
a summer of vibrant colour
Pruning Willows And Grasses
There’s still time to cut back, says Ruth – plus, What’s On in spring
Great garden ideas
Big Impact, Small Space
Create colourful winter pots with these stunning container options
Multi-Season Climbers
Transform vertical spaces with these lovely long-lasting stalwarts
Celebration Of The Snowdrop
Beautiful and dependable, this gentle garden hero is a seasonal essential
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Containers are the future for grow-your-own gardening, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Make sure garden birds have the best shelter possible, says Bob
Val Bourne
Is it the unseasonal weather that’s eradicated all the spiders gone?
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on veg seed sowing, harvest winter radishes, prevent peach leaf curl
Ask John Negus
Your questions about bothersome balsam, a bushy invader and a squirrel menace
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Top tips on planting a potted rose, ideal selections, and advice on aftercare
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, Graham’s facts, fancies and puzzles are all about UK castles
How To Use Tools
Tim’s insights into sowing seeds on a windowsill and using the space wisely
Letters to Wendy
Reflections of Kew, a surprising flowering campion, and a monster mouse!
How To Grow
Give patios, beds and borders a boost with the heady delights of tuberose
All Our Yesterdays
Readers from 1935 reveal their favourite plants, from goat’s beard to gaillardia
Toby Buckland
What bears do in the woods has a big effect on North American trees, says Toby
News and Offers
Your Gardening News
Scientists reveal new plant theory; Plant Heritage launches website
