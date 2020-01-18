What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

10 Jobs To Get Ready For Spring

Top midwinter tasks to keep you busy

this week

Prepare The Soil For Growing

Ruth explains how to get the ground ready

for sowing and planting

Pot Up Your Lily Bulbs Now

Get these gorgeous bloomers ready now for

a summer of vibrant colour

Pruning Willows And Grasses

There’s still time to cut back, says Ruth – plus, What’s On in spring

Great garden ideas

Big Impact, Small Space

Create colourful winter pots with these stunning container options

Multi-Season Climbers

Transform vertical spaces with these lovely long-lasting stalwarts

Celebration Of The Snowdrop

Beautiful and dependable, this gentle garden hero is a seasonal essential

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Containers are the future for grow-your-own gardening, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Make sure garden birds have the best shelter possible, says Bob

Val Bourne

Is it the unseasonal weather that’s eradicated all the spiders gone?

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on veg seed sowing, harvest winter radishes, prevent peach leaf curl

Ask John Negus

Your questions about bothersome balsam, a bushy invader and a squirrel menace

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Top tips on planting a potted rose, ideal selections, and advice on aftercare

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, Graham’s facts, fancies and puzzles are all about UK castles

How To Use Tools

Tim’s insights into sowing seeds on a windowsill and using the space wisely

Letters to Wendy

Reflections of Kew, a surprising flowering campion, and a monster mouse!

How To Grow

Give patios, beds and borders a boost with the heady delights of tuberose

All Our Yesterdays

Readers from 1935 reveal their favourite plants, from goat’s beard to gaillardia

Toby Buckland

What bears do in the woods has a big effect on North American trees, says Toby

News and Offers

Your Gardening News

Scientists reveal new plant theory; Plant Heritage launches website

Travel Offer

Find out more about exciting European escorted tours for AG readers

Subscription Deal

Get AG every week at a great price, in recyclable paper envelopes

Cover image: Galanthus lagodechianus (pic: Gap)