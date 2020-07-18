Amateur Gardening 18 July
Free seeds worth £2.80, plus:
Jobs for this week
What To Cut Back In Summer
Ruth’s guide to those essential pruning jobs and how to make a healthy shape
Keep Climbers And Roses Healthy
Pruning tasks to maintain rose and clematis growth – plus, philadelphus and plums!
Dealing With Clematis Wilt
A mysterious wilting climber prompts Ruth to run down her top tips for clematis care
Looking After Perennials
Key tasks to take care of now, as well as which perennials to sow now for next year
Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Grow your own daisy stars of the prairies with Amateur Gardening 18 July free seeds
Great garden ideas
Dream Evergreens
Grow the perfect support act with these dream shrubs for structure and year-round interest
Prairie-Style Planting
Everyone can enjoy this fashionable, easy-going style, whatever size your garden might be
Dinky Dahlias
Make a big impact with these dwarf dahlia varieties – perfect for mid-borders and patios
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
It might feel like the last chance saloon, but there’s loads to sow and grow, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Surplus harvests filling up your nooks and crannies? Here’s how to best store your gluts
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
What to sow now for autumn harvests, sowing hacks for hot weather, key stages for watering
Val Bourne
Want to know which plants the bumblebees are flocking to in Val’s garden? Time to find out!
Ask John Negus
Your questions about adding alpines, brown rot, mystery berries and some crazy crassula
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Toxic shockers guaranteed: this week the AG trivia and puzzles are all about poisonous plants
How To Use Tools
Don’t let those pests get out of control! Tim reveals how to deal with aphids effectively
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
When is the right time to divide your bearded irises? Anne gives you the inside scoop
All Your Yesterdays
Arthur Hellyer tells the fascinating story of how exquisite modern roses were created
Letters To Wendy
AG readers talk about plot preservation, gardening for children and a lovely amaryllis
Toby Buckland
Hungry caterpillars are after Toby’s cabbages: find out how he’s caring for his crops
Garden News
Get involved in the butterfly count – plus, the national dahlia show must go on!
Cover: Dahlia ‘Melodie Dora’ (pic: Alamy)