Amateur Gardening 18 July

Free seeds worth £2.80, plus:

Jobs for this week

What To Cut Back In Summer

Ruth’s guide to those essential pruning jobs and how to make a healthy shape

Keep Climbers And Roses Healthy

Pruning tasks to maintain rose and clematis growth – plus, philadelphus and plums!

Dealing With Clematis Wilt

A mysterious wilting climber prompts Ruth to run down her top tips for clematis care

Looking After Perennials

Key tasks to take care of now, as well as which perennials to sow now for next year

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Grow your own daisy stars of the prairies with Amateur Gardening 18 July free seeds

Great garden ideas

Dream Evergreens

Grow the perfect support act with these dream shrubs for structure and year-round interest

Prairie-Style Planting

Everyone can enjoy this fashionable, easy-going style, whatever size your garden might be

Dinky Dahlias

Make a big impact with these dwarf dahlia varieties – perfect for mid-borders and patios

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

It might feel like the last chance saloon, but there’s loads to sow and grow, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Surplus harvests filling up your nooks and crannies? Here’s how to best store your gluts

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

What to sow now for autumn harvests, sowing hacks for hot weather, key stages for watering

Val Bourne

Want to know which plants the bumblebees are flocking to in Val’s garden? Time to find out!

Ask John Negus

Your questions about adding alpines, brown rot, mystery berries and some crazy crassula

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Toxic shockers guaranteed: this week the AG trivia and puzzles are all about poisonous plants

How To Use Tools

Don’t let those pests get out of control! Tim reveals how to deal with aphids effectively

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

When is the right time to divide your bearded irises? Anne gives you the inside scoop

All Your Yesterdays

Arthur Hellyer tells the fascinating story of how exquisite modern roses were created

Letters To Wendy

AG readers talk about plot preservation, gardening for children and a lovely amaryllis

Toby Buckland

Hungry caterpillars are after Toby’s cabbages: find out how he’s caring for his crops

Garden News

Get involved in the butterfly count – plus, the national dahlia show must go on!

Cover: Dahlia ‘Melodie Dora’ (pic: Alamy)