There’s Still Time To Prune

The sap will be rising soon, so get

pruning pronto!

Hard-Pruning A Fruit Tree

See Ruth’s six-step guide to getting it right

How To Relocate An Established Plant

Five steps to replanting a clematis into an

in-built container

Top Jobs To Get Done In Midwinter

Tackling the small tasks that give big rewards

How To Deal With Winter’s Worst Weather

Smart ways to protect border plants

and containers

Looking After Your Lawn

Keep the grass ticking over until spring, says Ruth

Tidy Up Your Bedding/What’s On

Ruth’s top tips to maintaining your winter stalwarts

Great Garden Ideas

Six Of The Very Best: Hamamelis

Fragrant witch hazel is a must in every garden

Sow Summer Bedding From Seed

Save money and grow your own for baskets and bedding

Six Ice-Proof Flowers

Ultra-hardy plants that will handle the cold weather

Create A Garden Apothecary

Nine herbal helpers that will be more than decorative

Get The Best From Colourful Stems

We show six of the most attractive stems and bark

Get The Look

A Lancashire garden created by the whole family

Gardening Wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Peter recalls a special potato-tasting day with Chas Hodges

Bob Flowerdew

Growing to eat? Think about work versus value, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Val praises the return of a beloved bird – the red kite

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Chitting potatoes, growing seakale, making ‘no-dig’ beds

Ask John Negus

Honeysuckle hedge, cutting back fuchsia, magical chrysanths

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Having problems with your restio plants? Anne can help

How To Grow Daylilies

Anne Swithinbank explains how to extend flowering times

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Trivia and puzzles about scent, plus some AG history

Your Letters

Grape vine pruning debate, fence fashions and tough lupins

Toby Buckland

The tricks that allotmenteers can learn from Ethiopia

Subscription Offer

Subscription Offer

Save 67% and get AG delivered to your door!

Cover photograph: Calendula officinalis ‘Neon’ (pic: GAP)