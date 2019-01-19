In Amateur Gardening 19 January
Jobs for this Week
There’s Still Time To Prune
The sap will be rising soon, so get
pruning pronto!
Hard-Pruning A Fruit Tree
See Ruth’s six-step guide to getting it right
How To Relocate An Established Plant
Five steps to replanting a clematis into an
in-built container
Top Jobs To Get Done In Midwinter
Tackling the small tasks that give big rewards
How To Deal With Winter’s Worst Weather
Smart ways to protect border plants
and containers
Looking After Your Lawn
Keep the grass ticking over until spring, says Ruth
Tidy Up Your Bedding/What’s On
Ruth’s top tips to maintaining your winter stalwarts
Great Garden Ideas
Six Of The Very Best: Hamamelis
Fragrant witch hazel is a must in every garden
Sow Summer Bedding From Seed
Save money and grow your own for baskets and bedding
Six Ice-Proof Flowers
Ultra-hardy plants that will handle the cold weather
Create A Garden Apothecary
Nine herbal helpers that will be more than decorative
Get The Best From Colourful Stems
We show six of the most attractive stems and bark
Get The Look
A Lancashire garden created by the whole family
Gardening Wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Peter recalls a special potato-tasting day with Chas Hodges
Bob Flowerdew
Growing to eat? Think about work versus value, says Bob
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Val praises the return of a beloved bird – the red kite
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Chitting potatoes, growing seakale, making ‘no-dig’ beds
Ask John Negus
Honeysuckle hedge, cutting back fuchsia, magical chrysanths
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Having problems with your restio plants? Anne can help
How To Grow Daylilies
Anne Swithinbank explains how to extend flowering times
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Trivia and puzzles about scent, plus some AG history
Your Letters
Grape vine pruning debate, fence fashions and tough lupins
Toby Buckland
The tricks that allotmenteers can learn from Ethiopia
Cover photograph: Calendula officinalis ‘Neon’ (pic: GAP)