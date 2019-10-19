What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Keep On Top Of Pests And Disease
Autumn’s the time to thwart bugs and ailments, as Ruth explains
Essential Cuttings
Take some hardwood blackcurrant
cuttings and check in on others
Looking After Tools
Get to grips with essential gardening equipment and the shed
New Flowers To Grow In 2020
Garry rounds up some of the beautiful
blooms to try next year
Protect Your Fruit Trees
How to save next year’s fruit crop with sticky grease bands
Free Seeds
Grow pretty pastels with Poppy ‘Dawn Chorus’, plus What’s On
Great garden ideas
Japanese Anemones
Grow this elegant autumnal favourite to bridge the seasonal gap
When To Make The Cut
Tamsin Westhorpe considers the right time to cut back perennials
Best Bulbs For 2020
The best new spring-flowering bulbs for your best display ever!
Superstar Shrubs
Nine superb spring and summer options for multi-season interest
How To Grow Dogwoods
Anne explains how to elevate an autumn garden with gorgeous cornus
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Gardeners have made the trade re-think plastic use, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Growing hazelnuts is just the thing to suit your protein needs
Val Bourne
Is the earwig a friend or foe to the gardener? Val mulls it over
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Herb propagation and winter care, asparagus planting, and Chilean guava
Ask John Negus
John answers questions on unusual berries, mouldy cuttings and banana care
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Why an olive tree might not be fruiting, and what you can do about it
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Unusual types of tulips are the subject of our quizzes and puzzles
All Our Yesterdays
Interesting bygone ideas for a new-look garden – fresh from 1969!
How To Use Tools
Tim Rumball looks at the best ways to collect and store seeds
Toby Buckland
How crown imperials help you protect crocus bulbs from squirrels
Cover image: Daffodil ‘Spellbinder’ (pic: Alamy)