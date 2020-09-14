Amateur Gardening 19 September

Jobs for this week

It’s All About Perennials

Whether you’re lifting, dividing or cutting

back, there’s loads to keep you busy, says Ruth

Divide To Fill The Garden

More plants for free? Ruth shows you which

of your perennials to divide and conquer

Rose Care In Autumn

The dormant months mean plenty of opportunities to give your roses some

tender loving care

Bare-Root Rose Planting

Guarantee that your plants take quickly and develop strong root systems with Ruth’s guide

Planting Bulbs For Spring

Get great results with minimum effort – and without burning a hole in your pocket!

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Grow a sweet and uplifting viola mix with Amateur Gardening 19 September free seeds

Great garden ideas

Prettiest Primroses

Want to enjoy early spring blooms? Make sure these plantings are on your September to-do list

Unexpected Bulbs

Bring a touch of the unusual to containers and borders with these stunning bulb ideas

Spring Anemones

Try these compact gems as an undemanding and inexpensive way to add a splash of colour

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Enjoy a real consistency in your tomato harvests with some F1 hybrid varieties, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Don’t throw away any less-than-perfect apple picks – they still have a purpose, says Bob

Val Bourne

If you hear a green woodpecker nearby then rejoice! It’s a sure sign of rain, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on dessert apples, blitz weeds for winter, re-use old compost, ripen outdoor toms

Ask John Negus

Honeysuckle from seed, best roses to grow on a wall, verbena cutback, strange dahlias

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Find out how to remove ground elder from a lily of the valley with Anne’s useful guide

All Our Yesterdays

It’s a floribunda spectacular, as more of the best cluster-flowered roses are revealed

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Graham Clarke declares peace in our time – as the theme for this week’s trivia and puzzles

How To Use

Find out the best ways to enjoy cosy evenings in the garden with these fire bowls and baskets

Letters to Wendy

AG readers on the results of free seeds, magic marigolds and a mislabelled plant surprise

Toby Buckland

His acacia may be on its last legs, but a pergola is sure to help support Toby’s grape harvest

Cover: Anemone coronaria (pic: Alamy)