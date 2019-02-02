What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

Jobs for this week

Re-trellising a Clematis

How to give your overgrown plant a solid

new support system

How To Test Your Soil

Assessing soil type and quality is vital to successful planting

Humane Ways To Deter Moles

Ruth’s guide to protecting the lawn from

your subterranean pals

Get Your Compost Working Better

A few choice ingredients can make a big difference, says Ruth

Catch Up In The Greenhouse/What’s On

Plants may be resting, but there is still work to be done!

Free Seeds: Carnations

Ruth explains how to sow this week’s free seeds

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Bergenias

Its bold leaves and warming flowers look great in winter

How To Naturalise Snowdrops

Make a carpet of snowdrops a reality in your garden

Spotlight on Lilies

Tamsin reveals nine varieties that are great for borders

Save Money, Grow Dahlias From Seed

Six fantastic dahlias you can grow without costly tubers

Get The Look: Creative In The Cotswolds

A cottage garden that is both pretty and productive

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

De-clutter now, says Peter – it will have a lasting effect

Bob Flowerdew

Tough love brings juicy rewards with early toms, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Val reveals the interesting visitors that ants bring to the garden

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Propagation masterclass, grow tiger nuts, sow baby carrots

Ask John Negus

Best plants for light shade, dwarf dahlias, eradicating algae

Anne’s Masterclass

Want something for those border gaps? Coleus is the answer!

How To Use Tools: Digging Soil

Tim Rumball reveals the right techniques for this crucial job

Grow Bulbs In The Green

Anne Swithinbank explains the best to plant this spring

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Trivia, prizes and puzzles on the subject of greenhouses

Your Letters

A chemist joins the glyphosate debate, great tips for spuds

Toby Buckland

Toby lusts over the most desirable citrus to grow this year

Cover photograph: Dahlia variabilis ‘Fireworks’ (pic: GAP)