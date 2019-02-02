What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Re-trellising a Clematis
How to give your overgrown plant a solid
new support system
How To Test Your Soil
Assessing soil type and quality is vital to successful planting
Humane Ways To Deter Moles
Ruth’s guide to protecting the lawn from
your subterranean pals
Get Your Compost Working Better
A few choice ingredients can make a big difference, says Ruth
Catch Up In The Greenhouse/What’s On
Plants may be resting, but there is still work to be done!
Free Seeds: Carnations
Ruth explains how to sow this week’s free seeds
Great garden ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Bergenias
Its bold leaves and warming flowers look great in winter
How To Naturalise Snowdrops
Make a carpet of snowdrops a reality in your garden
Spotlight on Lilies
Tamsin reveals nine varieties that are great for borders
Save Money, Grow Dahlias From Seed
Six fantastic dahlias you can grow without costly tubers
Get The Look: Creative In The Cotswolds
A cottage garden that is both pretty and productive
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
De-clutter now, says Peter – it will have a lasting effect
Bob Flowerdew
Tough love brings juicy rewards with early toms, says Bob
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Val reveals the interesting visitors that ants bring to the garden
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Propagation masterclass, grow tiger nuts, sow baby carrots
Ask John Negus
Best plants for light shade, dwarf dahlias, eradicating algae
Anne’s Masterclass
Want something for those border gaps? Coleus is the answer!
How To Use Tools: Digging Soil
Tim Rumball reveals the right techniques for this crucial job
Grow Bulbs In The Green
Anne Swithinbank explains the best to plant this spring
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Trivia, prizes and puzzles on the subject of greenhouses
Your Letters
A chemist joins the glyphosate debate, great tips for spuds
Toby Buckland
Toby lusts over the most desirable citrus to grow this year
Cover photograph: Dahlia variabilis ‘Fireworks’ (pic: GAP)