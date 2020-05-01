Amateur Gardening 2 May 2020

Amateur Gardening 2 May 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 2 May
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Ten Quick Jobs
Keep busy and make your garden grow while you’re isolating, says Ruth

Seeing off Jack Frost
Follow Ruth’s guide so you don’t be caught
out by a late freeze

Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Grow Sunflower ‘Evening Sun’ with Amateur Gardening 2 May fantastic free seeds

Great garden ideas

Think Zinnias
Sow now to add some zing to summer borders with these brightly coloured blooms

Best Pelargoniums
Get passionate about pellies with options for classic bedding, pots and baskets

Unusual Climbers
Try these stunning options if you want to up the ante with unique climbing plants

Get The Look
Find out how a challenging garden became a pretty wildlife-friendly paradise

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
You can still sow late as long as the weather is good, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Why earthing up might boost the health, size and taste of your spuds

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on sweetcorn, keep those leafy salads coming, prune young fruits

Val Bourne
Barn owls have been in decline, so Val’s latest visitor brings her joy

Ask John Negus
Young bamboo, non-flowering greengages and a rampaging campanula

A Gardener’s Miscellany
The show-stopping acer is the subject of our trivia and prizes

How To Use Tools
Tim Rumball explains how to build the best runner bean supports

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Whether you’re potting up or potting on, Anne shows you how it’s done

Letters To Wendy
Returning tree heather, missing garden centres, and a bearded blue tit

Toby Buckland
Are you after the perfect garden? Keep a few wild edges, says Toby

Garden News
Growers band together to sell crops; the sparrow is Britain’s top bird

