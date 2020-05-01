Amateur Gardening 2 May
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
Ten Quick Jobs
Keep busy and make your garden grow while you’re isolating, says Ruth
Seeing off Jack Frost
Follow Ruth’s guide so you don’t be caught
out by a late freeze
Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Grow Sunflower ‘Evening Sun’ with Amateur Gardening 2 May fantastic free seeds
Great garden ideas
Think Zinnias
Sow now to add some zing to summer borders with these brightly coloured blooms
Best Pelargoniums
Get passionate about pellies with options for classic bedding, pots and baskets
Unusual Climbers
Try these stunning options if you want to up the ante with unique climbing plants
Get The Look
Find out how a challenging garden became a pretty wildlife-friendly paradise
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
You can still sow late as long as the weather is good, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Why earthing up might boost the health, size and taste of your spuds
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on sweetcorn, keep those leafy salads coming, prune young fruits
Val Bourne
Barn owls have been in decline, so Val’s latest visitor brings her joy
Ask John Negus
Young bamboo, non-flowering greengages and a rampaging campanula
A Gardener’s Miscellany
The show-stopping acer is the subject of our trivia and prizes
How To Use Tools
Tim Rumball explains how to build the best runner bean supports
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Whether you’re potting up or potting on, Anne shows you how it’s done
Letters To Wendy
Returning tree heather, missing garden centres, and a bearded blue tit
Toby Buckland
Are you after the perfect garden? Keep a few wild edges, says Toby
Garden News
Growers band together to sell crops; the sparrow is Britain’s top bird
Cover: Zinnia Elegans ‘Zowie! Yellow Flame’ (Garden World Images)