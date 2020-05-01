Amateur Gardening 2 May

Jobs for this week

Ten Quick Jobs

Keep busy and make your garden grow while you’re isolating, says Ruth

Seeing off Jack Frost

Follow Ruth’s guide so you don’t be caught

out by a late freeze

Great garden ideas

Think Zinnias

Sow now to add some zing to summer borders with these brightly coloured blooms

Best Pelargoniums

Get passionate about pellies with options for classic bedding, pots and baskets

Unusual Climbers

Try these stunning options if you want to up the ante with unique climbing plants

Get The Look

Find out how a challenging garden became a pretty wildlife-friendly paradise

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

You can still sow late as long as the weather is good, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Why earthing up might boost the health, size and taste of your spuds

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on sweetcorn, keep those leafy salads coming, prune young fruits

Val Bourne

Barn owls have been in decline, so Val’s latest visitor brings her joy

Ask John Negus

Young bamboo, non-flowering greengages and a rampaging campanula

A Gardener’s Miscellany

The show-stopping acer is the subject of our trivia and prizes

How To Use Tools

Tim Rumball explains how to build the best runner bean supports

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Whether you’re potting up or potting on, Anne shows you how it’s done

Letters To Wendy

Returning tree heather, missing garden centres, and a bearded blue tit

Toby Buckland

Are you after the perfect garden? Keep a few wild edges, says Toby

Garden News

Growers band together to sell crops; the sparrow is Britain’s top bird

