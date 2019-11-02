What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Time To Plant Tulips

Planting alone or in company – plus, tips

for borders

How To Plant ‘Lasagna’ Tulips

Create big impact in tiny spaces by

layering bulbs

Perennials Jobs In Autumn

Ruth explains what to cut back, leave

and divide

A Gentle Approach to Lawns

Essential lawncare to keep on track for winter

Put Fallen Leaves To Good Use

Why not bring the joys of leafmould to

your garden?

Great garden ideas

What’s Your Tulip Type?

Tulip history and 15 divisions of species explained

A Fruitful Garden

Fruiting trees and bushes to suit the smallest spaces

How To Grow Lilies

Vibrancy and structural impact with Anne’s sage growing advice

Get The Look: Exotic Winding Garden

Spirals and tropical flourishes in a Manchester suburban plot

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Enjoying the talents of fruit and veg growers at RHS Hyde Hall

Bob Flowerdew

Growing your own bread isn’t hard, so let’s hear it for flour power

Val Bourne

Could jackdaws be the answer to the dreaded box tree caterpillar?

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on edible tubers, Oregon grapes and overwintering chillies

Ask John Negus

Help with overwintering salvias, raised beds and sowing alstroemerias

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Unusual berries are the subject of this week’s facts, trivia and prizes

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Follow this action plan for an autumn greenhouse clean-up

Letters to Wendy

Inspiring poetry, positive thinking, happy jumbles and celery cobbles

Toby Buckland

Could coffee grounds be good for your plants? Toby puts the kettle on

Product reviews

Tried & Tested: Pole-Saw Pruners

Tim Rumball looks at tools to help with pruning tall shrubs and trees

Cover image: Tulipa ‘Pink Impression’ (pic: Alamy)

*