Amateur Gardening 2 November 2019

Amateur Gardening 2 November 2019 cover

What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Time To Plant Tulips
Planting alone or in company – plus, tips
for borders

How To Plant ‘Lasagna’ Tulips
Create big impact in tiny spaces by
layering bulbs

Perennials Jobs In Autumn
Ruth explains what to cut back, leave
and divide

A Gentle Approach to Lawns
Essential lawncare to keep on track for winter

Put Fallen Leaves To Good Use
Why not bring the joys of leafmould to
your garden?

 

Great garden ideas

What’s Your Tulip Type?
Tulip history and 15 divisions of species explained

A Fruitful Garden
Fruiting trees and bushes to suit the smallest spaces

How To Grow Lilies
Vibrancy and structural impact with Anne’s sage growing advice

Get The Look: Exotic Winding Garden
Spirals and tropical flourishes in a Manchester suburban plot

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Enjoying the talents of fruit and veg growers at RHS Hyde Hall

Bob Flowerdew
Growing your own bread isn’t hard, so let’s hear it for flour power

Val Bourne
Could jackdaws be the answer to the dreaded box tree caterpillar?

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on edible tubers, Oregon grapes and overwintering chillies

Ask John Negus
Help with overwintering salvias, raised beds and sowing alstroemerias

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Unusual berries are the subject of this week’s facts, trivia and prizes

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Follow this action plan for an autumn greenhouse clean-up

Letters to Wendy
Inspiring poetry, positive thinking, happy jumbles and celery cobbles

Toby Buckland
Could coffee grounds be good for your plants? Toby puts the kettle on

 

Product reviews

Tried & Tested: Pole-Saw Pruners
Tim Rumball looks at tools to help with pruning tall shrubs and trees

 

Cover image: Tulipa ‘Pink Impression’ (pic: Alamy)

