Time To Plant Tulips
Planting alone or in company – plus, tips
for borders
How To Plant ‘Lasagna’ Tulips
Create big impact in tiny spaces by
layering bulbs
Perennials Jobs In Autumn
Ruth explains what to cut back, leave
and divide
A Gentle Approach to Lawns
Essential lawncare to keep on track for winter
Put Fallen Leaves To Good Use
Why not bring the joys of leafmould to
your garden?
Great garden ideas
What’s Your Tulip Type?
Tulip history and 15 divisions of species explained
A Fruitful Garden
Fruiting trees and bushes to suit the smallest spaces
How To Grow Lilies
Vibrancy and structural impact with Anne’s sage growing advice
Get The Look: Exotic Winding Garden
Spirals and tropical flourishes in a Manchester suburban plot
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Enjoying the talents of fruit and veg growers at RHS Hyde Hall
Bob Flowerdew
Growing your own bread isn’t hard, so let’s hear it for flour power
Val Bourne
Could jackdaws be the answer to the dreaded box tree caterpillar?
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on edible tubers, Oregon grapes and overwintering chillies
Ask John Negus
Help with overwintering salvias, raised beds and sowing alstroemerias
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Unusual berries are the subject of this week’s facts, trivia and prizes
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Follow this action plan for an autumn greenhouse clean-up
Letters to Wendy
Inspiring poetry, positive thinking, happy jumbles and celery cobbles
Toby Buckland
Could coffee grounds be good for your plants? Toby puts the kettle on
Product reviews
Tried & Tested: Pole-Saw Pruners
Tim Rumball looks at tools to help with pruning tall shrubs and trees
Cover image: Tulipa ‘Pink Impression’ (pic: Alamy)
