Amateur Gardening 20 July 2019

Amateur Gardening cover 20 July 2019

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.10, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

How To Divide Perennials
Keep plants productive and create more
for free, says Ruth

Keep Your Perennials Healthy
Ruth explains how to prevent and tackle
pests and diseases

How To Extend Autumn Colour
Look on the bright side and plant some
late-flowering bulbs

Tomato Growbags Reader Tested
Are certain growbags better than others?
We reveal all…

 

Great garden ideas

How To Grow Heuchera
Grow a kaleidoscope of colourful foliage, says Anne

Six Of The Very Best Broccoli
Nutritious and easy to grow – these are the best examples

Summer-Flowering Shrubs
Six fantastic examples to suit the smallest gardens

Create A Giant’s Garden In A Small Space!
Big leafy plants that give the illusion of space in a small plot

Clematis For All Gardens
Gorgeous climbing examples for nine garden situations

Get The Look: The Mature Garden
How one couple in the Pennines developed a mature plot

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Discover Essex’s answer to Great Dixter, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
How summer pruning improves an apple and pear harvest

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Jackdaws are smarter than the average bird, and here’s why

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Tips for allotments, second-cropping spuds, a spot of callaloo

Ask John Negus
Improving pinks, tomato tragedy, does black spot spread?

Anne Masterclass
What to do when your clematis isn’t looking at its best

How To Use A Charcoal Barbeque
Tim’s top tips for getting the best results – safely

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s theme for puzzles and prizes is brooms

Your Letters
Perhaps our oldest reader – plus, smart tips and cute pets

Toby Buckland
A perennial favourite has Toby turning over a new leaf

 

Garden news and offers

Latest News
Fears for extinct plants, RHS D-Day Garden goes home

Cover photograph: Clematis ‘Lasurstern’ (pic: GAP)