Jobs for this week
How To Divide Perennials
Keep plants productive and create more
for free, says Ruth
Keep Your Perennials Healthy
Ruth explains how to prevent and tackle
pests and diseases
How To Extend Autumn Colour
Look on the bright side and plant some
late-flowering bulbs
Tomato Growbags Reader Tested
Are certain growbags better than others?
We reveal all…
Great garden ideas
How To Grow Heuchera
Grow a kaleidoscope of colourful foliage, says Anne
Six Of The Very Best Broccoli
Nutritious and easy to grow – these are the best examples
Summer-Flowering Shrubs
Six fantastic examples to suit the smallest gardens
Create A Giant’s Garden In A Small Space!
Big leafy plants that give the illusion of space in a small plot
Clematis For All Gardens
Gorgeous climbing examples for nine garden situations
Get The Look: The Mature Garden
How one couple in the Pennines developed a mature plot
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Discover Essex’s answer to Great Dixter, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
How summer pruning improves an apple and pear harvest
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Jackdaws are smarter than the average bird, and here’s why
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Tips for allotments, second-cropping spuds, a spot of callaloo
Ask John Negus
Improving pinks, tomato tragedy, does black spot spread?
Anne Masterclass
What to do when your clematis isn’t looking at its best
How To Use A Charcoal Barbeque
Tim’s top tips for getting the best results – safely
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s theme for puzzles and prizes is brooms
Your Letters
Perhaps our oldest reader – plus, smart tips and cute pets
Toby Buckland
A perennial favourite has Toby turning over a new leaf
Garden news and offers
Latest News
Fears for extinct plants, RHS D-Day Garden goes home
