Amateur Gardening 20 June
Jobs for this week
Fill Gaps With Cheerful Bedding
Cheap and cheerful annuals make an ideal summer filler, says Ruth
Impact With Statement Plants
Grow big impact beauties, plus how to
protect bedding from slugs
Taking Softwood Cuttings
Boost your plant numbers for free with
some careful propagation
Sowing For Later Months
Ruth’s guide to starting some late
annuals, bedding and biennials
Gorgeous tumbling campanula with
Great garden ideas
Multi-Season Plants
Discover the best-value summer-flowerers for palatial or pint-sized plots
Sun Worshippers and Shade Lovers
Got a problem spot in your garden? Try the plants that love extremes!
Pick Of The Penstemons
Bee-friendly and long-flowering, these tubular belles ring in the changes
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Your roses can still enter shows and competitions, as Peter explains
Bob Flowerdew
Try these tips to get the very best-tasting spud harvests, says Bob
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on cherries, plant out your leeks and wage war on those weeds
Val Bourne
The diminutive dunnock’s mating habits are rather racy, says Val
Ask John Negus
Twisted willows, broad bean chocolate spots and some weird weeds
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Fascinating facts, puzzles and trivia about pretty summer clematis
How To Use Tools
Murky pond water? Here’s how to control blanket weed and algae bloom
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Don’t miss out on scrumptious strawberries – try Anne’s growing tips
All Our Yesterdays
The origin of yellow roses and other amazing stories from our archives
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share lockdown projects and interesting upcycling ideas
Toby Buckland
A furry friend from Tasmania gives Toby a new perspective on tree ferns
Garden News
New natural fertiliser available; ‘garden of the decade’ is announced
Cover: Penstemon ‘Phoenix Violet’ (pic: Garden World Images)