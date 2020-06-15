Amateur Gardening 20 June 2020

Amateur Gardening 20 June 2020

Amateur Gardening 20 June
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Fill Gaps With Cheerful Bedding
Cheap and cheerful annuals make an ideal summer filler, says Ruth

Impact With Statement Plants
Grow big impact beauties, plus how to
protect bedding from slugs

Taking Softwood Cuttings
Boost your plant numbers for free with
some careful propagation

Sowing For Later Months
Ruth’s guide to starting some late
annuals, bedding and biennials

Free Seeds
Gorgeous tumbling campanula with
Amateur Gardening 20 June free seeds

 

Great garden ideas

Multi-Season Plants
Discover the best-value summer-flowerers for palatial or pint-sized plots

Sun Worshippers and Shade Lovers
Got a problem spot in your garden? Try the plants that love extremes!

Pick Of The Penstemons
Bee-friendly and long-flowering, these tubular belles ring in the changes

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Your roses can still enter shows and competitions, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew
Try these tips to get the very best-tasting spud harvests, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on cherries, plant out your leeks and wage war on those weeds

Val Bourne
The diminutive dunnock’s mating habits are rather racy, says Val

Ask John Negus
Twisted willows, broad bean chocolate spots and some weird weeds

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Fascinating facts, puzzles and trivia about pretty summer clematis

How To Use Tools
Murky pond water? Here’s how to control blanket weed and algae bloom

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Don’t miss out on scrumptious strawberries – try Anne’s growing tips

All Our Yesterdays
The origin of yellow roses and other amazing stories from our archives

Letters to Wendy
AG readers share lockdown projects and interesting upcycling ideas

Toby Buckland
A furry friend from Tasmania gives Toby a new perspective on tree ferns

Garden News
New natural fertiliser available; ‘garden of the decade’ is announced

 

Cover: Penstemon ‘Phoenix Violet’ (pic: Garden World Images)

 