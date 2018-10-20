What’s In Amateur Gardening

20 October

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Autumn Priorities

Ruth’s guide to keeping things clean in

the garden

How To Grow Wallflowers

Bare-root planting will bring autumn cheer, says Ruth

Lilies for Borders and Containers

Some exotic glamour for those sunny, sheltered spots

Free Seeds and What’s On

Ruth explains how to sow your free cornflower ‘Black Ball’

Great garden ideas

Pick of the Best: Sweet Peas

We whittle the 64 RHS AGMs down to the very best six!

Best Climbers For Shade

Martyn Cox chooses six upstanding plants that need less sun

Plants to Warm Up Winter

Fiery reds and vibrant yellows that will cheer up your garden

Cold Season Containers

Nine cool picks for winter colour, foliage and fragrance

Get The Look: The Rose Garden

A classic English garden to delight rose lovers

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

If space for apples is tight then grafting can help, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Now’s the time to plant a tree, and here Bob shows you how

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Understanding the best plants for native ladybirds

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Conserving carrots, sowing broad beans, preventing fruit pests

Ask John Negus: Autumn Special

Stubborn weeds, starting again with amaryllis, tight planting

Anne’s Masterclass

Anne explains how you can cultivate a meadow

How To Grow Viburnums

Try these captivating snowballs of delicately scented colour

A Garden’s Miscellany

The delightful daffodil is the subject of trivia and puzzles

Your Letters

Artificial grass, so many melons, shoo-fly, and fantastic Mr Fox

Toby Buckland

There are quite a few spooky goings-on in Toby’s garden

Latest news, product and tests

New Products

Great new products at the Glee trade show in Birmingham

Latest News

Slug repellents are ineffective, says a special report by the RHS

Tried and Tested: Transplanting Spades

We test six special spades that will help you to dig deep

Cover photo: Viola cornuta ‘Sorbet Sunny Royale’ (pic: Alamy)