What’s In Amateur Gardening
20 October
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
Autumn Priorities
Ruth’s guide to keeping things clean in
the garden
How To Grow Wallflowers
Bare-root planting will bring autumn cheer, says Ruth
Lilies for Borders and Containers
Some exotic glamour for those sunny, sheltered spots
Free Seeds and What’s On
Ruth explains how to sow your free cornflower ‘Black Ball’
Great garden ideas
Pick of the Best: Sweet Peas
We whittle the 64 RHS AGMs down to the very best six!
Best Climbers For Shade
Martyn Cox chooses six upstanding plants that need less sun
Plants to Warm Up Winter
Fiery reds and vibrant yellows that will cheer up your garden
Cold Season Containers
Nine cool picks for winter colour, foliage and fragrance
Get The Look: The Rose Garden
A classic English garden to delight rose lovers
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
If space for apples is tight then grafting can help, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Now’s the time to plant a tree, and here Bob shows you how
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Understanding the best plants for native ladybirds
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Conserving carrots, sowing broad beans, preventing fruit pests
Ask John Negus: Autumn Special
Stubborn weeds, starting again with amaryllis, tight planting
Anne’s Masterclass
Anne explains how you can cultivate a meadow
How To Grow Viburnums
Try these captivating snowballs of delicately scented colour
A Garden’s Miscellany
The delightful daffodil is the subject of trivia and puzzles
Your Letters
Artificial grass, so many melons, shoo-fly, and fantastic Mr Fox
Toby Buckland
There are quite a few spooky goings-on in Toby’s garden
Latest news, product and tests
New Products
Great new products at the Glee trade show in Birmingham
Latest News
Slug repellents are ineffective, says a special report by the RHS
Tried and Tested: Transplanting Spades
We test six special spades that will help you to dig deep
