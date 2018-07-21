Amateur Gardening 21 July 2018

Amateur Gardening cover 21 July 2018

What’s In Amateur Gardening
21 July 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

 

Jobs for this week

It’s All About Clematis
Ruth explains how to care for these exotic stunners

Houseplants in Summer
Whether indoors or out, houseplants should be thriving now

Keeping Pests At Bay
Both organic and non-organic products have their merits

Renovating a Deutzia
Ruth keeps her overgrown ‘Chardonnay Pearls’ in check

Take Care Of Your Tomatoes
How to keep greenhouse and garden crops healthy

Free Iceland Poppy Seeds/What’s On
Sow your seeds now for a stunning display next year

 

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Potentillas
Shrubby cinquefoil is easy to please and easy on the eye

The Seed People: Seeds of Italy
From early days in a London deli to its links with Franchi

What To Plant To Fire Up Autumn
Ideas for bold berries, flaming leaves and mellow blooms

Get To Know Sanguisorba
It adds height, late summer colour and a lovely airy feel

Get The Look: Ideas For Gorgeous Gardens
How the Morgans turned an old quarry into a work of art

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Rose perfection is attainable with careful work, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Bob reveals your summer pruning options for fruit

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
How Val introduced marsh orchids to her mini meadow

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Take care of raspberries, pick blueberries, preserve herbs

Anne’s Masterclass
Anne explains what houseplants can go outside

Ask John Negus
Shrub confusion, goji invasion, distorted cosmos, bean blight

How To Grow Daffodils
The best planting options for a dazzling display next year

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Fascinating facts about peonies – and prizes to win

Your Letters
Great readers’ views, tips and pictures from your gardens

Toby Buckland
How temperature glitches cause colour switches

 

Product test

Tried and Tested
What’s the best ant stopper? Tim Rumball puts six to the test

 

Cover photograph: Chrysanthemum ‘Mary Stoker’ (pic: Alamy)