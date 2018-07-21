What’s In Amateur Gardening
21 July 2018
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
It’s All About Clematis
Ruth explains how to care for these exotic stunners
Houseplants in Summer
Whether indoors or out, houseplants should be thriving now
Keeping Pests At Bay
Both organic and non-organic products have their merits
Renovating a Deutzia
Ruth keeps her overgrown ‘Chardonnay Pearls’ in check
Take Care Of Your Tomatoes
How to keep greenhouse and garden crops healthy
Free Iceland Poppy Seeds/What’s On
Sow your seeds now for a stunning display next year
Great garden ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Potentillas
Shrubby cinquefoil is easy to please and easy on the eye
The Seed People: Seeds of Italy
From early days in a London deli to its links with Franchi
What To Plant To Fire Up Autumn
Ideas for bold berries, flaming leaves and mellow blooms
Get To Know Sanguisorba
It adds height, late summer colour and a lovely airy feel
Get The Look: Ideas For Gorgeous Gardens
How the Morgans turned an old quarry into a work of art
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Rose perfection is attainable with careful work, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Bob reveals your summer pruning options for fruit
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
How Val introduced marsh orchids to her mini meadow
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Take care of raspberries, pick blueberries, preserve herbs
Anne’s Masterclass
Anne explains what houseplants can go outside
Ask John Negus
Shrub confusion, goji invasion, distorted cosmos, bean blight
How To Grow Daffodils
The best planting options for a dazzling display next year
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Fascinating facts about peonies – and prizes to win
Your Letters
Great readers’ views, tips and pictures from your gardens
Toby Buckland
How temperature glitches cause colour switches
Product test
Tried and Tested
What’s the best ant stopper? Tim Rumball puts six to the test
Cover photograph: Chrysanthemum ‘Mary Stoker’ (pic: Alamy)