Amateur Gardening 21 March

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Gardening For Wildlife!

Spring is the perfect time to start a wild-life friendly garden, whatever the size of your plot

Help To Increase Insect Numbers

Welcome your six-legged comrades to the garden by growing them the plants they need

Prep Roses For Good Growth

Ruth shows you how to replant a mature rose in fresh soil, plus tips on pruning

Grow Gazanias With Our Free Gift

Fill your garden with these free ‘treasure flowers’ that bring a wealth of vivid colour

Great garden ideas

It’s All In The Seed Mix

Perfect lawns start with the right seeds, so think how your lawn is used and pick the right mix

Designing A Cottage Garden

How to create a timeless classic style with ramblers, vertical plants and uplifting fragrant picks

Undiscovered Hardy Annuals

Want more blooms for your buck? Here’s how to bring fresh impetus to sunny pots and borders

Right Perennial, Right Place

It’s prime planting time for perennials, so here’s how to choose the best plants for your garden

How To Grow Seasonal Baskets

Aim high with a summer of colour as Anne Swithinbank reveals her tips for bountiful baskets

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Begonias just get bigger and better thanks to some canny cross-breeding, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

It’s easier than you think to grow your own peas, says Bob – why settle for frozen?

Val Bourne

Aphids are a nuisance – but hardly on the same level of destruction as locusts, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Planting and protecting maincrop spuds, attracting pollinators, and the joys of birch sap

Ask John Negus

Your questions about blueberry pruning, hollyhock rust, and the best insect hotel spots

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to fight tomato blight? Anne explains the best picks and protections for your toms

A Gardener’s Miscellany

We take a look at a lot of allotment facts in this week’s puzzles and trivia

Tried & Tested

Tim looks at heated propagators and mats to help with germination and rooting of cuttings

All Our Yesterdays

Small garden with bad soil? Create a charming chessboard with homegrown chess pieces!

Letters to Wendy

Organising pots, floral Valentine’s Day presents, and plenty of appreciation for Toby Buckland

Toby Buckland

Do you prefer bush or cordon toms? Toby considers the difference, and urges us to grow both

Garden News

How conservation of key UK creatures could boost biodiversity, knotweed’s surprising benefit

Cover: Rosa ‘Jam and Jerusalem’ Floribunda (pic: Alamy)

