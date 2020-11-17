Amateur Gardening 21 November
Jobs for this week
How To Prune In Autumn
Ruth discusses the how, why, when and what of trimming over these chillier months
Pruning A Congested Tree
Our guide to tackling a prolific young ‘Conference’ tree – plus, tips on what to leave
Last Chance For Spring Colour
Ruth looks at propagating herbaceous perennials like oriental poppies, phlox and verbascum
Bird Watch
In Amateur Gardening 21 November we look at the wren, one of the UK’s best loved garden visitors
Great garden ideas
Great Gifts For Gardeners
From secateurs and gloves to fancy plant labels, the AG team picks out some fab present ideas
Everlasting Flowers
For blooms and seedheads that are cut and dried, here are the best plants to grow and preserve
Erythroniums
Find out why shade-loving hound’s tooth violets will light up shady spots as spring approaches
Winter Clematis
Try the stunning hardy and easy-to-grow varieties that can add scent and sparkle to cold months
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Amazing new varieties for AG readers to try that offer vigour and repeat flowering, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
If you want to make your soil more fertile and agreeable for crops, Bob has just the thing to help
Val Bourne
The mysterious sound of buzzing on the lawn could well be caused by ivy bees, as Val explains
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit & Veg
Focus on leeks, cutting chicory, radicchio and endive, pruning grapevines, better blueberry cuttings
Ask John Negus
Your questions on unusual flowers, sowing sweet peas, a spot of bother, and potting up broad beans
A Gardener’s Miscellany
‘Stir-up Sunday’ is this week’s theme, so Graham looks at stories behind popular Christmas ingredients
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
If you fancy growing the finest shallots, Anne can show you how – plus, varieties for autumn planting
All Our Yesterdays
In the last part of his series, Arthur Hellyer finalises his choice of the finest shrub rose varieties
Letters To Wendy
AG readers swap their stories of pretty wildflower patches, yucca survivors and the tastiest apple ever
Toby Buckland
Why is the Chilean guava plant such a forgotten gem? Toby investigates a brightly berried treasure
Cover: Erythronium (pic: Attila Barsan, Getty Images)