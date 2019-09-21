Amateur Gardening 21 September 2019

Amateur Gardening cover 21 September 2019

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £3.55, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

Move Trees And Shrubs
Ruth explains eight steps to a perfect
re-planting

Caring For Your Pond
Its time to cut back plants and clear up,
says Ruth

Tidying Your Perennials
What to leave, what to cut back, and what
to move

Last Call For Hardy Annuals!
Ruth harvests her hardy annual seeds and
gets sowing

Magic Of Green Manures
There are several ways to feed your soil, says Ruth

Free Seeds: Wildflower Woodland Mix
Ruth’s tips for sowing, plus your What’s On guide

 

Great garden ideas

Get The Most From Autumn Bedding
Martyn recommends six stunning bedding beauties

Six Of The Very Best: Berberis
Great for hedging, wildlife and multi-season interest

How To Grow Anemones
Try Anne Swithinbank’s tips for wonderful windflowers

Fire Up Borders With Orange Sparks
Play with orange, a designer favourite at Chelsea this year

Acers For Small Gardens
Gorgeous Japanese maples that are ideal for small spaces

Get The Look
A formal yet charming 300-year-old Warwickshire garden

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Progress in salad and veg trials is amazing, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Want to keep summer bedding going? Bob shows you how

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
The importance of insects is underrated, as Val explains

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Compost in small spaces, ripening hacks, walking onions

Ask John Negus
Mouldy ‘mums’, toxic invader and surprising plum discovery

Anne’s Masterclass
Try some of these unusual bulbs for spring, says Anne

How To Install A Water Butt
Follow Tim’s guide on how to get the job done correctly

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Cauliflowers are this week’s subject for trivia and puzzles

Your Letters
Giant banana tree, pesky ragwort, fab reader hoverfly pic

Toby Buckland
Take care not to fall foul of sap-oozing plants, says Toby

 

Cover: Helenium ‘Sahin’s Early Flowerer’ (pic: Alamy)