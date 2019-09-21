What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £3.55, plus:
Jobs for this week
Move Trees And Shrubs
Ruth explains eight steps to a perfect
re-planting
Caring For Your Pond
Its time to cut back plants and clear up,
says Ruth
Tidying Your Perennials
What to leave, what to cut back, and what
to move
Last Call For Hardy Annuals!
Ruth harvests her hardy annual seeds and
gets sowing
Magic Of Green Manures
There are several ways to feed your soil, says Ruth
Free Seeds: Wildflower Woodland Mix
Ruth’s tips for sowing, plus your What’s On guide
Great garden ideas
Get The Most From Autumn Bedding
Martyn recommends six stunning bedding beauties
Six Of The Very Best: Berberis
Great for hedging, wildlife and multi-season interest
How To Grow Anemones
Try Anne Swithinbank’s tips for wonderful windflowers
Fire Up Borders With Orange Sparks
Play with orange, a designer favourite at Chelsea this year
Acers For Small Gardens
Gorgeous Japanese maples that are ideal for small spaces
Get The Look
A formal yet charming 300-year-old Warwickshire garden
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Progress in salad and veg trials is amazing, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Want to keep summer bedding going? Bob shows you how
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
The importance of insects is underrated, as Val explains
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Compost in small spaces, ripening hacks, walking onions
Ask John Negus
Mouldy ‘mums’, toxic invader and surprising plum discovery
Anne’s Masterclass
Try some of these unusual bulbs for spring, says Anne
How To Install A Water Butt
Follow Tim’s guide on how to get the job done correctly
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Cauliflowers are this week’s subject for trivia and puzzles
Your Letters
Giant banana tree, pesky ragwort, fab reader hoverfly pic
Toby Buckland
Take care not to fall foul of sap-oozing plants, says Toby
Cover: Helenium ‘Sahin’s Early Flowerer’ (pic: Alamy)