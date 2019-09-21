What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £3.55, plus:

Jobs for this week

Move Trees And Shrubs

Ruth explains eight steps to a perfect

re-planting

Caring For Your Pond

Its time to cut back plants and clear up,

says Ruth

Tidying Your Perennials

What to leave, what to cut back, and what

to move

Last Call For Hardy Annuals!

Ruth harvests her hardy annual seeds and

gets sowing

Magic Of Green Manures

There are several ways to feed your soil, says Ruth

Free Seeds: Wildflower Woodland Mix

Ruth’s tips for sowing, plus your What’s On guide

Great garden ideas

Get The Most From Autumn Bedding

Martyn recommends six stunning bedding beauties

Six Of The Very Best: Berberis

Great for hedging, wildlife and multi-season interest

How To Grow Anemones

Try Anne Swithinbank’s tips for wonderful windflowers

Fire Up Borders With Orange Sparks

Play with orange, a designer favourite at Chelsea this year

Acers For Small Gardens

Gorgeous Japanese maples that are ideal for small spaces

Get The Look

A formal yet charming 300-year-old Warwickshire garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Progress in salad and veg trials is amazing, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Want to keep summer bedding going? Bob shows you how

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

The importance of insects is underrated, as Val explains

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Compost in small spaces, ripening hacks, walking onions

Ask John Negus

Mouldy ‘mums’, toxic invader and surprising plum discovery

Anne’s Masterclass

Try some of these unusual bulbs for spring, says Anne

How To Install A Water Butt

Follow Tim’s guide on how to get the job done correctly

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Cauliflowers are this week’s subject for trivia and puzzles

Your Letters

Giant banana tree, pesky ragwort, fab reader hoverfly pic

Toby Buckland

Take care not to fall foul of sap-oozing plants, says Toby

Cover: Helenium ‘Sahin’s Early Flowerer’ (pic: Alamy)