Amateur Gardening 22 August

Jobs for this week

Preparing For Autumn

Start planning for the cooler months

ahead with these essential jobs

Make The Most Of Crops

How to renew and refresh your planting schemes – plus, wildlife care

Late-Summer Lawn Care

Ruth’s guide to mowing, weeding and

treating grass and wildflower meadows

Use Green Manures

Put something back into the soil now by sowing these vital plants, says Ruth

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Rudbeckias to brighten up a garden with Amateur Gardening 22 August 2020 free seeds

Great garden ideas

Glorious Grasses

For movement, texture and shape, try these perfect partners to perennial flowers

Late-Summer Pastels

Grow some elegance and romance with fresh cool tones to suit the change in season

Think Pinks

Cottage garden classics or contemporary tones? There’s a dianthus for every garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Enjoy more fruitful summers with new containers that solve crop loss, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Keep those salads coming through to winter with a home-made cold frame, says Bob

Val Bourne

Moths are wonderful pollinators but sadly their numbers are declining, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on dessert grapes, give climbing beans a revamp, prune your stone fruits

Ask John Negus

Help with green tomatoes, leggy seedlings, fuchsia pruning and dividing crocosmia

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to grow trees from seed? You can, with Anne’s guide to best tree cultivation

All Our Yesterdays

Sometimes it’s better if you do not disturb: presenting plants that like being left alone

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Shrubby delights with year-round interest, hebes are the focus of our trivia and puzzles

How To Use Tools

Tim explains how you can fill any pesky gaps in flower borders the cheap and easy way

Letters to Wendy

Your stories about goat’s beard, vertical gardening and peculiar horticultural happenings

Toby Buckland

This week, Toby has set up a cat-proof flying school for his newly fledged feathered chums

Garden News

RHS plans to boost budding garden careers, and a ‘bitter’ courgette seed recall shock

