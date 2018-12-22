What’s in Amateur Gardening

22 December 2018

Free Seeds Worth £4.70

Jobs for this week

Christmas in the Garden

Reasons to escape into the garden if the home gets busy!

Make a Festive Basket for Christmas Day

Create a colourful welcome with Ruth’s

easy steps

Be Even Greener At Christmas

How to re-use packaging and unwanted gifts in the garden

Your Free Seeds and How To Sow Them

Lobelia ‘Cambridge Blue’ and Morning Glory ‘Grandpa Otts’

Great Garden Ideas Death in the Garden!

Poisonous plants and their uses throughout history

Wildlife at Christmas

What’s happening outside while you’re eating Xmas pud?

How to Keep Christmas Plants Alive

No more poleaxed poinsettias or tired amaryllis

Six of the Best: Euonymus

Enjoy amazing evergreen foliage with this popular shrub

Get The Look: The Suburban Garden

Beautiful small garden near Manchester city centre

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

A healthy root system is key to a thriving houseplant, says Peter

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

How you can tempt holly blue butterflies into your garden

Bob Flowerdew

Escape to the garden for productive seasonal tasks, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Making a hotbed, edible houseplants, designing a herb garden

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Perhaps surprisingly, Christmas is the theme this week!

Best Innovations of 2018

The amazing new plants that we can all grow next year

Shape of Things to Come

Extreme weather may be here to stay, so what can we do?

Meet AG’s Astounding Agony Uncle

John Negus – the most accessible garden expert in Britain

RHS Explains

What happens to insect pests in winter? We reveal all

Ask John Negus

Begonia timings, hydrangea pruning, easy colours to grow

Anne’s Masterclass

Beautiful plants that are easier for the disabled to maintain

How To Grow Lenten Roses

Brighten up your shady spots in late winter, says Anne

Your Fantastic Letters

We feature some of your best letters and reader tips

Toby Buckland

Toby finds Christmas inspiration from a 1960s copy of AG

News, subscription offer and products

2018 News Digest: Top Stories of the Year

We review the highs and lows of an extraordinary year

Tried and Tested: Gardening Diaries

One of these is sure to suit your needs for next year!

Subscription Deal – Save 60%

Make sure AG is delivered to your door every week

Cover pic (GAP): A robin redbreast (Erithacus rubecula)