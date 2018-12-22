What’s in Amateur Gardening
22 December 2018
Free Seeds Worth £4.70
Jobs for this week
Christmas in the Garden
Reasons to escape into the garden if the home gets busy!
Make a Festive Basket for Christmas Day
Create a colourful welcome with Ruth’s
easy steps
Be Even Greener At Christmas
How to re-use packaging and unwanted gifts in the garden
Your Free Seeds and How To Sow Them
Lobelia ‘Cambridge Blue’ and Morning Glory ‘Grandpa Otts’
Great Garden Ideas Death in the Garden!
Poisonous plants and their uses throughout history
Wildlife at Christmas
What’s happening outside while you’re eating Xmas pud?
How to Keep Christmas Plants Alive
No more poleaxed poinsettias or tired amaryllis
Six of the Best: Euonymus
Enjoy amazing evergreen foliage with this popular shrub
Get The Look: The Suburban Garden
Beautiful small garden near Manchester city centre
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
A healthy root system is key to a thriving houseplant, says Peter
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
How you can tempt holly blue butterflies into your garden
Bob Flowerdew
Escape to the garden for productive seasonal tasks, says Bob
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Making a hotbed, edible houseplants, designing a herb garden
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Perhaps surprisingly, Christmas is the theme this week!
Best Innovations of 2018
The amazing new plants that we can all grow next year
Shape of Things to Come
Extreme weather may be here to stay, so what can we do?
Meet AG’s Astounding Agony Uncle
John Negus – the most accessible garden expert in Britain
RHS Explains
What happens to insect pests in winter? We reveal all
Ask John Negus
Begonia timings, hydrangea pruning, easy colours to grow
Anne’s Masterclass
Beautiful plants that are easier for the disabled to maintain
How To Grow Lenten Roses
Brighten up your shady spots in late winter, says Anne
Your Fantastic Letters
We feature some of your best letters and reader tips
Toby Buckland
Toby finds Christmas inspiration from a 1960s copy of AG
News, subscription offer and products
2018 News Digest: Top Stories of the Year
We review the highs and lows of an extraordinary year
Tried and Tested: Gardening Diaries
One of these is sure to suit your needs for next year!
Cover pic (GAP): A robin redbreast (Erithacus rubecula)