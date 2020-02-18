Amateur Gardening 22 February

Jobs for this week

Late Winter Greenhouse Jobs

Last days of winter are busy under cover, with the Amateur Gardening 22 February checklist

Where To Put Your Greenhouse

Location, windbreaks, materials and ventilation all play a part in glass gardening

Cascades Of Colour With Free Seeds

Cheerful tumbling tones in cushion-forming clumps with Aubretia Cascade Mixed

The Tomato Growbag Megatest

AG reader Lesley gives her verdict on the top growbags for prolific, tasty toms

Great garden ideas

A Zest For Citrus

Martyn Cox celebrates a diverse group of old favourites and new taste sensations

How To Grow Fuchsias

How to bring baskets and borders to life with continuous bursts of dancing fuchsia

Undiscovered Sweet Peas

Try a fresh twist on a fragrant favourite with one of the lesser-known varieties

Tomatoes Ultimate Growing Guide

Want to grow toms from seed? Find out how, and follow our steps to success

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Want to identify the best garden centres out there? Peter reveals all

Bob Flowerdew

Whatever your soil needs, mulch is the answer, as Bob gets down and dirty

Val Bourne

Help bees emerging from hibernation with early-flowering plants, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Sowing glasshouse tomatoes, dig in green manures, force early strawberries

Ask John Negus

Your questions on absentee worms, healthy fungus and brassica bothers

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Our gardening trivia king looks at the links between pancakes and flowers

Tried and Tested

Time to sort out tree and shrub branches, as Tim rounds up six pruning saws

All Our Yesterdays

We present some fascinating tales from the veggie plots of AG pages past

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Moving a big shrub needn’t feel like heavy lifting, as Anne shares her secrets

Letters to Wendy

AG readers share the joys of fluffy Floribunda and a pretty pride of Madeira

Toby Buckland

While not a Greek tragedy, Toby’s new daffs have involved a Herculean effort

Your Gardening News

Grow washing-up scrubs, heritage potato day, save film-maker’s garden

