Amateur Gardening 22 February
Jobs for this week
Late Winter Greenhouse Jobs
Last days of winter are busy under cover, with the Amateur Gardening 22 February checklist
Where To Put Your Greenhouse
Location, windbreaks, materials and ventilation all play a part in glass gardening
Cascades Of Colour With Free Seeds
Cheerful tumbling tones in cushion-forming clumps with Aubretia Cascade Mixed
The Tomato Growbag Megatest
AG reader Lesley gives her verdict on the top growbags for prolific, tasty toms
Great garden ideas
A Zest For Citrus
Martyn Cox celebrates a diverse group of old favourites and new taste sensations
How To Grow Fuchsias
How to bring baskets and borders to life with continuous bursts of dancing fuchsia
Undiscovered Sweet Peas
Try a fresh twist on a fragrant favourite with one of the lesser-known varieties
Tomatoes Ultimate Growing Guide
Want to grow toms from seed? Find out how, and follow our steps to success
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Want to identify the best garden centres out there? Peter reveals all
Bob Flowerdew
Whatever your soil needs, mulch is the answer, as Bob gets down and dirty
Val Bourne
Help bees emerging from hibernation with early-flowering plants, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Sowing glasshouse tomatoes, dig in green manures, force early strawberries
Ask John Negus
Your questions on absentee worms, healthy fungus and brassica bothers
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Our gardening trivia king looks at the links between pancakes and flowers
Tried and Tested
Time to sort out tree and shrub branches, as Tim rounds up six pruning saws
All Our Yesterdays
We present some fascinating tales from the veggie plots of AG pages past
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Moving a big shrub needn’t feel like heavy lifting, as Anne shares her secrets
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share the joys of fluffy Floribunda and a pretty pride of Madeira
Toby Buckland
While not a Greek tragedy, Toby’s new daffs have involved a Herculean effort
Your Gardening News
Grow washing-up scrubs, heritage potato day, save film-maker’s garden
Cover image: Lathyrus odoratus (pic: Alamy)