Amateur Gardening 22 February 2020

Amateur Gardening 22 Feb 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 22 February
Free seeds worth £2.80, plus:

Jobs for this week

Late Winter Greenhouse Jobs
Last days of winter are busy under cover, with the Amateur Gardening 22 February checklist

Where To Put Your Greenhouse
Location, windbreaks, materials and ventilation all play a part in glass gardening

Cascades Of Colour With Free Seeds
Cheerful tumbling tones in cushion-forming clumps with Aubretia Cascade Mixed

The Tomato Growbag Megatest
AG reader Lesley gives her verdict on the top growbags for prolific, tasty toms

 

Great garden ideas

A Zest For Citrus
Martyn Cox celebrates a diverse group of old favourites and new taste sensations

How To Grow Fuchsias
How to bring baskets and borders to life with continuous bursts of dancing fuchsia

Undiscovered Sweet Peas
Try a fresh twist on a fragrant favourite with one of the lesser-known varieties

Tomatoes Ultimate Growing Guide 
Want to grow toms from seed? Find out how, and follow our steps to success

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Want to identify the best garden centres out there? Peter reveals all

Bob Flowerdew
Whatever your soil needs, mulch is the answer, as Bob gets down and dirty

Val Bourne
Help bees emerging from hibernation with early-flowering plants, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Sowing glasshouse tomatoes, dig in green manures, force early strawberries

Ask John Negus
Your questions on absentee worms, healthy fungus and brassica bothers

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Our gardening trivia king looks at the links between pancakes and flowers

Tried and Tested
Time to sort out tree and shrub branches, as Tim rounds up six pruning saws

All Our Yesterdays
We present some fascinating tales from the veggie plots of AG pages past

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Moving a big shrub needn’t feel like heavy lifting, as Anne shares her secrets

Letters to Wendy
AG readers share the joys of fluffy Floribunda and a pretty pride of Madeira

Toby Buckland
While not a Greek tragedy, Toby’s new daffs have involved a Herculean effort

Your Gardening News
Grow washing-up scrubs, heritage potato day, save film-maker’s garden

 

Cover image: Lathyrus odoratus (pic: Alamy)

 