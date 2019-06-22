What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.10, plus:

Jobs for this week

Summer Care For Bedding

And Containers

Aim for a summer-long succession

of colour, says Ruth

The Key To Healthy, Happy Pots

Top tips on watering, feeding and

controlling pests

How To Propagate Pinks

Why not get more plants for free

by taking cuttings?

Free Brompton Stocks

Sow your seeds now for scented

plants in spring

Great garden ideas

Six Of The Best: Siberian Irises

Graham Rice flags up his favourite bearded beauties

Weather-Resistant Bedding Plants

Plants to grow in pots and containers that will last all summer

Autumn Flower Power

Long-flowering and late-season bloomers to plant now

Summer Bedding With Added Style

Make your seasonal display a real highlight for longer

Get The Look: A ‘Garden City’ Garden

A vibrant, colourful plot within Britain’s first garden city

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Chelsea’s not a flower show but an ‘event’, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Seeing red? How to treat the problem of red spider mite

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Why are song thrush numbers declining? Val investigates

How To Grow Sedums

Anne Swithinbank on getting the best from these resilient plants

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg

Focus on rooftop edibles, plus tips on potatoes and strawberries

Ask John Negus

Propagating shrubs, pruning query, and a pea moth problem

Anne Swithinbank Masterclass

Advice on perfect partners you can plant around your roses

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Jasmine is the scented subject of this week’s trivia and quizzes

Your Letters With Wendy Humphries

AG’s longest-serving reader, awesome orchid, and a static fox

Toby Buckland

Before you start your mower, best check it for bees, says Toby

Garden news

Latest News: RHS Chelsea Flower Show

We want your views about the 2019 Plant of the Year

How To Use Tools: Nylon-Line Grass Trimmers

Tim Rumball looks at the types of grass trimmer available

Cover photograph: Dahlia ‘Isadora’ (pic: GAP)