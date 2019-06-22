Amateur Gardening 22 June 2019

Amateur Gardening cover June 22 2019

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.10, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

Summer Care For Bedding
And Containers
Aim for a summer-long succession
of colour, says Ruth

The Key To Healthy, Happy Pots
Top tips on watering, feeding and
controlling pests

How To Propagate Pinks
Why not get more plants for free
by taking cuttings?

Free Brompton Stocks
Sow your seeds now for scented
plants in spring

 

Great garden ideas

Six Of The Best: Siberian Irises
Graham Rice flags up his favourite bearded beauties

Weather-Resistant Bedding Plants
Plants to grow in pots and containers that will last all summer

Autumn Flower Power
Long-flowering and late-season bloomers to plant now

Summer Bedding With Added Style
Make your seasonal display a real highlight for longer

Get The Look: A ‘Garden City’ Garden
A vibrant, colourful plot within Britain’s first garden city

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Chelsea’s not a flower show but an ‘event’, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Seeing red? How to treat the problem of red spider mite

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Why are song thrush numbers declining? Val investigates

How To Grow Sedums
Anne Swithinbank on getting the best from these resilient plants

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Focus on rooftop edibles, plus tips on potatoes and strawberries

Ask John Negus
Propagating shrubs, pruning query, and a pea moth problem

Anne Swithinbank Masterclass
Advice on perfect partners you can plant around your roses

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Jasmine is the scented subject of this week’s trivia and quizzes

Your Letters With Wendy Humphries
AG’s longest-serving reader, awesome orchid, and a static fox

Toby Buckland
Before you start your mower, best check it for bees, says Toby

 

Garden news

Latest News: RHS Chelsea Flower Show
We want your views about the 2019 Plant of the Year

How To Use Tools: Nylon-Line Grass Trimmers
Tim Rumball looks at the types of grass trimmer available

 

Cover photograph: Dahlia ‘Isadora’ (pic: GAP)