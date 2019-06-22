What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.10, plus:
Jobs for this week
Summer Care For Bedding
And Containers
Aim for a summer-long succession
of colour, says Ruth
The Key To Healthy, Happy Pots
Top tips on watering, feeding and
controlling pests
How To Propagate Pinks
Why not get more plants for free
by taking cuttings?
Free Brompton Stocks
Sow your seeds now for scented
plants in spring
Great garden ideas
Six Of The Best: Siberian Irises
Graham Rice flags up his favourite bearded beauties
Weather-Resistant Bedding Plants
Plants to grow in pots and containers that will last all summer
Autumn Flower Power
Long-flowering and late-season bloomers to plant now
Summer Bedding With Added Style
Make your seasonal display a real highlight for longer
Get The Look: A ‘Garden City’ Garden
A vibrant, colourful plot within Britain’s first garden city
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Chelsea’s not a flower show but an ‘event’, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Seeing red? How to treat the problem of red spider mite
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Why are song thrush numbers declining? Val investigates
How To Grow Sedums
Anne Swithinbank on getting the best from these resilient plants
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Focus on rooftop edibles, plus tips on potatoes and strawberries
Ask John Negus
Propagating shrubs, pruning query, and a pea moth problem
Anne Swithinbank Masterclass
Advice on perfect partners you can plant around your roses
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Jasmine is the scented subject of this week’s trivia and quizzes
Your Letters With Wendy Humphries
AG’s longest-serving reader, awesome orchid, and a static fox
Toby Buckland
Before you start your mower, best check it for bees, says Toby
Garden news
Latest News: RHS Chelsea Flower Show
We want your views about the 2019 Plant of the Year
How To Use Tools: Nylon-Line Grass Trimmers
Tim Rumball looks at the types of grass trimmer available
Cover photograph: Dahlia ‘Isadora’ (pic: GAP)