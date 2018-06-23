What’s in Amateur Gardening

23 June

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Tips for great summer bedding

Ruth shows you how to get the best out of your bedding

Four ideas for colourful bedding

How to make sure that colours don’t clash

How to tackle mildews

Ways to beat this common summer complaint

Create more roses via cuttings

Now is a good time to propagate many plants, says Ruth

Keeping clematis in shape

Ruth explains how to trim and feed your Group 1 climbers

The delights of biennials

Sow now for a great display next year, says Ruth

Free seeds/What’s on

How to sow your dwarf hollyhocks and events near you

Great garden ideas

How to grow Alstroemeria

Anne explains all about this South American beauty

Pick of the very best: Aquilegia

A cottage-garden favourite with distinctive shape

Why biennials are worth the wait

Open up a world of fabulous plants, says Louise

Striking flowers for shady gardens

Nine great flowers that are happy in the shade

Get the look

A cottage-style garden that was once a farmyard

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

I’m not an enthusiast of ‘no-dig’ gardening, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Weeds choking our ponds have many uses, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

Val was sceptical about ‘bee boxes’, but now she’s a convert

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

Tidy fruit fans, prune fruits, plant melons, beware of beetles

Anne’s masterclass

Anne’s top tips for growing flamboyant exotics

Ask John Negus

Best for baskets, moving a ‘sad’ holly, beating powdery mildew

RHS explains

Why the mechanism of a seed is a wonder of nature

A gardener’s miscellany

Fascinating facts about roses, plus puzzles

Your letters

Bindweed blues, recycling milk containers, ‘albino’ spiders

Toby Buckland

Not all moths are harmless, as Toby discovers

Product test

Tried and tested

Five lithium-ion battery mowers for small-to-medium lawns

Cover photo: Dianthus barbatus ‘Dash Magician’ (pic: GAP)