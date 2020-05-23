Amateur Gardening 23 May

Free seeds worth £3.50, plus:

Jobs for this week

Care Of Trees And Shrubs

Find out how to make your trees and

shrubs strong for summer’s growth

How To Take Softwood Cuttings

Propagate cuttings of Mexican orange

blossom in four simple steps

Baskets Full Of Ideas

Create some glorious vertical colour with

easy, bright containers

Quick Jobs For Early Summer

Keep your plants thriving with these quick gardening tasks for summer

Free Seeds/Bird Watch

Beautiful Sarah Raven Mina sobata with Amateur Gardening 23 May free seeds

Great garden ideas

Adaptable Alliums

All-time favourites that are versatile and perfect for pollinators

Bearded Irises

Flamboyant spring-to-summer flowers in a spectrum of amazing shades

Rose Planting Partners

Gorgeous companion options to help make the most of peak rose season

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Maximise plant growth without wasting water, with Peter’s tips

Bob Flowerdew

Tender plants need tough love to be as productive as possible

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Compact growing, harvest early spuds, summer strawberry perfection

Val Bourne

Flowers and animals have gone out of sync this year, as Val explains

Ask John Negus

Fruitless figs, homemade nettle feed and a stunning rose mystery

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, our puzzles and fun trivia are all about sandwiches

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Give your succulents a bit of TLC with tips on potting and cuttings

All Our Yesterdays

Onion, cucumber and nasturtium seed facts from our archives

How To Use

Tim’s tips on how to get the best crops with tomato grow-bags

Letters to Wendy

Readers share their stories about wildlife watching and garden rainbows

Toby Buckland

Want to know how festooning can help your cherries? Toby reveals all

Garden News

Food you can grow from seeds in your larder, RHS photography winners

Subscribe to Amateur Gardening Magazine Magazine Subscription Offer

Cover: Iris germanica ‘Theme Master’ (pic: GWI)