Amateur Gardening 23 May 2020

Free seeds worth £3.50, plus:

Jobs for this week

Care Of Trees And Shrubs
Find out how to make your trees and
shrubs strong for summer’s growth

How To Take Softwood Cuttings
Propagate cuttings of Mexican orange
blossom in four simple steps

Baskets Full Of Ideas
Create some glorious vertical colour with
easy, bright containers

Quick Jobs For Early Summer
Keep your plants thriving with these quick gardening tasks for summer

Free Seeds/Bird Watch
Beautiful Sarah Raven Mina sobata with Amateur Gardening 23 May free seeds

 

Great garden ideas

Adaptable Alliums
All-time favourites that are versatile and perfect for pollinators

Bearded Irises
Flamboyant spring-to-summer flowers in a spectrum of amazing shades

Rose Planting Partners
Gorgeous companion options to help make the most of peak rose season

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Maximise plant growth without wasting water, with Peter’s tips

Bob Flowerdew
Tender plants need tough love to be as productive as possible

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Compact growing, harvest early spuds, summer strawberry perfection

Val Bourne
Flowers and animals have gone out of sync this year, as Val explains

Ask John Negus
Fruitless figs, homemade nettle feed and a stunning rose mystery

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, our puzzles and fun trivia are all about sandwiches

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Give your succulents a bit of TLC with tips on potting and cuttings

All Our Yesterdays
Onion, cucumber and nasturtium seed facts from our archives

How To Use
Tim’s tips on how to get the best crops with tomato grow-bags

Letters to Wendy
Readers share their stories about wildlife watching and garden rainbows

Toby Buckland
Want to know how festooning can help your cherries? Toby reveals all

Garden News
Food you can grow from seeds in your larder, RHS photography winners

 

