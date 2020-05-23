Amateur Gardening 23 May
Jobs for this week
Care Of Trees And Shrubs
Find out how to make your trees and
shrubs strong for summer’s growth
How To Take Softwood Cuttings
Propagate cuttings of Mexican orange
blossom in four simple steps
Baskets Full Of Ideas
Create some glorious vertical colour with
easy, bright containers
Quick Jobs For Early Summer
Keep your plants thriving with these quick gardening tasks for summer
Free Seeds/Bird Watch
Beautiful Sarah Raven Mina sobata with Amateur Gardening 23 May free seeds
Great garden ideas
Adaptable Alliums
All-time favourites that are versatile and perfect for pollinators
Bearded Irises
Flamboyant spring-to-summer flowers in a spectrum of amazing shades
Rose Planting Partners
Gorgeous companion options to help make the most of peak rose season
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Maximise plant growth without wasting water, with Peter’s tips
Bob Flowerdew
Tender plants need tough love to be as productive as possible
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Compact growing, harvest early spuds, summer strawberry perfection
Val Bourne
Flowers and animals have gone out of sync this year, as Val explains
Ask John Negus
Fruitless figs, homemade nettle feed and a stunning rose mystery
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, our puzzles and fun trivia are all about sandwiches
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Give your succulents a bit of TLC with tips on potting and cuttings
All Our Yesterdays
Onion, cucumber and nasturtium seed facts from our archives
How To Use
Tim’s tips on how to get the best crops with tomato grow-bags
Letters to Wendy
Readers share their stories about wildlife watching and garden rainbows
Toby Buckland
Want to know how festooning can help your cherries? Toby reveals all
Garden News
Food you can grow from seeds in your larder, RHS photography winners
Cover: Iris germanica ‘Theme Master’ (pic: GWI)