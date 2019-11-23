What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
Time For The Kindest Cut
Ruth’s guide to pruning all manner of trees
and shrubs
Remove A Large Tree Branch
Hard-prune a philadelphus, plus trees and shrubs to leave alone
Roses In The Autumn
Essential rose care, as Ruth considers
cutting back and hygiene
Britain In Bloom Winners
Celebrating community gardening, with
the RHS finalists revealed
Great garden ideas
Christmas Gift Ideas
Feast your eyes on practical presents for gardeners of all ages
Plant A Mahonia
Want to cultivate heady fragrance? Hazel has the best options
Blue Roses
Will they ever really exist – and furthermore, would we want them?
New Roses for 2020
We look at some of the latest introductions to see in the new year
Cool Containers
Perfectly positioned pots filled with evergreens and winter flowers
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
It’s a rosy future, as Peter looks at disease-resistant cultivars
Bob Flowerdew
The real advantages of sieving and sorting your garden compost
Val Bourne
Do ailing trees send distress messages via chemicals? Val is listening…
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Greenhouse heating and insulation, perennial horseradish, fuchsia berries
Ask John Negus
Your questions on best berry hygiene, sandy compost and winter watering
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to protect bananas in winter? Anne shows you how to keep them going
How To Use Tools
Tim looks at composting practice and considers aerating, caddies and bins
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Graham looks at unusual and spectacular examples from the world of flora
How To Grow Hostas
Anne takes a look at glorious groundcover plants, small and large
Letters to Wendy
Compostable tea bags, a bespoke shed, toads and cranberry scones
Toby Buckland
Why our native trees fail to deliver intense autumn colour…
Cover pic: What a blue rose might look like (Getty Images)