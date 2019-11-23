What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Time For The Kindest Cut

Ruth’s guide to pruning all manner of trees

and shrubs

Remove A Large Tree Branch

Hard-prune a philadelphus, plus trees and shrubs to leave alone

Roses In The Autumn

Essential rose care, as Ruth considers

cutting back and hygiene

Britain In Bloom Winners

Celebrating community gardening, with

the RHS finalists revealed

Great garden ideas

Christmas Gift Ideas

Feast your eyes on practical presents for gardeners of all ages

Plant A Mahonia

Want to cultivate heady fragrance? Hazel has the best options

Blue Roses

Will they ever really exist – and furthermore, would we want them?

New Roses for 2020

We look at some of the latest introductions to see in the new year

Cool Containers

Perfectly positioned pots filled with evergreens and winter flowers

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

It’s a rosy future, as Peter looks at disease-resistant cultivars

Bob Flowerdew

The real advantages of sieving and sorting your garden compost

Val Bourne

Do ailing trees send distress messages via chemicals? Val is listening…

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Greenhouse heating and insulation, perennial horseradish, fuchsia berries

Ask John Negus

Your questions on best berry hygiene, sandy compost and winter watering

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to protect bananas in winter? Anne shows you how to keep them going

How To Use Tools

Tim looks at composting practice and considers aerating, caddies and bins

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Graham looks at unusual and spectacular examples from the world of flora

How To Grow Hostas

Anne takes a look at glorious groundcover plants, small and large

Letters to Wendy

Compostable tea bags, a bespoke shed, toads and cranberry scones

Toby Buckland

Why our native trees fail to deliver intense autumn colour…

Cover pic: What a blue rose might look like (Getty Images)