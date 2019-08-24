Amateur Gardening 24 August 2019

Amateur Gardening cover 24 August 2019

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

Time To Revamp And Revive
You can keep the flowers coming with a
little effort, says Ruth

Beat Pests And Problems
Summer brings the pests, but Ruth knows
how to retaliate

Get Ready For Autumn
Ruth suggests key tasks to help you get
fully prepared

Plant Colchicums
Start them now and they will flower this
year, says Ruth

Prune Your Ramblers
Ruth says cut back after flowering and tie errant stems

Wildflower Essentials
Top tips from Ruth on inviting nature into your garden

Undercover Benefits
Gardens benefit from somewhere to nurture seedlings

 

Great garden ideas

Berry Good Ideas
Tamsin offers six soft fruits to grow for top taste

Six Of The Very Best: Chilli Peppers
Which are the the best tasting and the easiest to grow?

How To Grow Small Fruit Trees
You don’t need big spaces to grow prolific fruit, says Anne

Non-Stop Roses
Like repeat-flowerers? Hazel has a great selection for you

Spike Your Interest With Eryngiums
Sea hollies look amazing and will give borders a boost

Get The Look: Classic Cottage Style
A 300-year-old Warwickshire home opens its garden

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Your local garden society has much to offer, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
How to pot your finest bedding plants to keep them going

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Early bumblebees delight Val with their first visit

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Perpetual strawberries, yardlong beans and festooning

Ask John Negus
Cigar success, tomato tragedy and hardy bananas

Anne’s Masterclass
Find out how to get the best from a pineapple bulb

How To Use: Insect And Sunburn Protection
Tim’s tips for taking care of skin in the garden this summer

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s quizzes and amazing facts are about buddlejas

Your Letters
Flower show feedback, pot people, an inspiring hoverfly

Toby Buckland
Cacti can sometimes be partial to a drink, as Toby discovers

 

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘James Galway’ (pic: GAP)