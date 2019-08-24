What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Time To Revamp And Revive
You can keep the flowers coming with a
little effort, says Ruth
Beat Pests And Problems
Summer brings the pests, but Ruth knows
how to retaliate
Get Ready For Autumn
Ruth suggests key tasks to help you get
fully prepared
Plant Colchicums
Start them now and they will flower this
year, says Ruth
Prune Your Ramblers
Ruth says cut back after flowering and tie errant stems
Wildflower Essentials
Top tips from Ruth on inviting nature into your garden
Undercover Benefits
Gardens benefit from somewhere to nurture seedlings
Great garden ideas
Berry Good Ideas
Tamsin offers six soft fruits to grow for top taste
Six Of The Very Best: Chilli Peppers
Which are the the best tasting and the easiest to grow?
How To Grow Small Fruit Trees
You don’t need big spaces to grow prolific fruit, says Anne
Non-Stop Roses
Like repeat-flowerers? Hazel has a great selection for you
Spike Your Interest With Eryngiums
Sea hollies look amazing and will give borders a boost
Get The Look: Classic Cottage Style
A 300-year-old Warwickshire home opens its garden
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Your local garden society has much to offer, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
How to pot your finest bedding plants to keep them going
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Early bumblebees delight Val with their first visit
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Perpetual strawberries, yardlong beans and festooning
Ask John Negus
Cigar success, tomato tragedy and hardy bananas
Anne’s Masterclass
Find out how to get the best from a pineapple bulb
How To Use: Insect And Sunburn Protection
Tim’s tips for taking care of skin in the garden this summer
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s quizzes and amazing facts are about buddlejas
Your Letters
Flower show feedback, pot people, an inspiring hoverfly
Toby Buckland
Cacti can sometimes be partial to a drink, as Toby discovers
Cover photograph: Rosa ‘James Galway’ (pic: GAP)