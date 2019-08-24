What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Time To Revamp And Revive

You can keep the flowers coming with a

little effort, says Ruth

Beat Pests And Problems

Summer brings the pests, but Ruth knows

how to retaliate

Get Ready For Autumn

Ruth suggests key tasks to help you get

fully prepared

Plant Colchicums

Start them now and they will flower this

year, says Ruth

Prune Your Ramblers

Ruth says cut back after flowering and tie errant stems

Wildflower Essentials

Top tips from Ruth on inviting nature into your garden

Undercover Benefits

Gardens benefit from somewhere to nurture seedlings

Great garden ideas

Berry Good Ideas

Tamsin offers six soft fruits to grow for top taste

Six Of The Very Best: Chilli Peppers

Which are the the best tasting and the easiest to grow?

How To Grow Small Fruit Trees

You don’t need big spaces to grow prolific fruit, says Anne

Non-Stop Roses

Like repeat-flowerers? Hazel has a great selection for you

Spike Your Interest With Eryngiums

Sea hollies look amazing and will give borders a boost

Get The Look: Classic Cottage Style

A 300-year-old Warwickshire home opens its garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Your local garden society has much to offer, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

How to pot your finest bedding plants to keep them going

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Early bumblebees delight Val with their first visit

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Perpetual strawberries, yardlong beans and festooning

Ask John Negus

Cigar success, tomato tragedy and hardy bananas

Anne’s Masterclass

Find out how to get the best from a pineapple bulb

How To Use: Insect And Sunburn Protection

Tim’s tips for taking care of skin in the garden this summer

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s quizzes and amazing facts are about buddlejas

Your Letters

Flower show feedback, pot people, an inspiring hoverfly

Toby Buckland

Cacti can sometimes be partial to a drink, as Toby discovers

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘James Galway’ (pic: GAP)