Jobs for this week

Get Ready For All Weathers

Prepare now for whatever winter has in store, as Ruth runs down some quick garden tasks

Keeping Your Plants Cosy

Get plants and tools ready for snow – plus, assembling a cold frame for overwintering

Prepare For Winter Pruning

Make sure your kit is up to the task, as Ruth gets you ready for crucial cuts

Time To Plant Your Tulips

Make some time for crucial planting, as well

as lifting, drying and storing tender bulbs

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Grow yourself some California poppy dreams with Amateur Gardening 24 October free seeds

Great garden ideas

Autumn Pruning

Cut back hard, partially, or leave? We run you through the pruning basics, so chop, chop!

Tulips By Design

Presenting the best blooms for cottage gardens, modern and natural styles, and containers

Fatal Attraction

Dare you grow the queen of poisons? If you do, you’re sure to love beautiful wolf’s bane

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Think twice before selecting roses, says Peter, and be sure they’re right for your garden

Bob Flowerdew

It’s the season for pruning, says Bob, but sometimes it’s better to bend than make the cut

Val Bourne

Do your bit to fight wildlife decline – abandon pesticides and let birds do the work

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on autumn-planted garlic, harvest late season tree fruits, Jerusalem artichoke care

Ask John Negus

Your questions about a mutant echinacea, lawn interlopers and strange glittery plants

All Our Yesterdays

Some of the very strangest products to get reviewed from the depths of the AG archives

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Watch out and stay vigilant: this week’s trivia and puzzles are about the worst weeds ever

How To Use Tools

Find out how you can make a nutritious soil conditioner from some fallen autumn leaves

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Do you have a poorly potted conifer? Anne explains how to bring your shrub back to health

Letters to Wendy

AG readers share their tales of bird antics, bug bubbles and positive badger experiences

Toby Buckland

Got something to say? Then say it with shrubbery, as Toby talks about topiary

Garden News

Metaldehyde pellet ban reinstated, set to be phased out completely in 2022

