Amateur Gardening 24 October
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
Get Ready For All Weathers
Prepare now for whatever winter has in store, as Ruth runs down some quick garden tasks
Keeping Your Plants Cosy
Get plants and tools ready for snow – plus, assembling a cold frame for overwintering
Prepare For Winter Pruning
Make sure your kit is up to the task, as Ruth gets you ready for crucial cuts
Time To Plant Your Tulips
Make some time for crucial planting, as well
as lifting, drying and storing tender bulbs
Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Grow yourself some California poppy dreams with Amateur Gardening 24 October free seeds
Great garden ideas
Autumn Pruning
Cut back hard, partially, or leave? We run you through the pruning basics, so chop, chop!
Tulips By Design
Presenting the best blooms for cottage gardens, modern and natural styles, and containers
Fatal Attraction
Dare you grow the queen of poisons? If you do, you’re sure to love beautiful wolf’s bane
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Think twice before selecting roses, says Peter, and be sure they’re right for your garden
Bob Flowerdew
It’s the season for pruning, says Bob, but sometimes it’s better to bend than make the cut
Val Bourne
Do your bit to fight wildlife decline – abandon pesticides and let birds do the work
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on autumn-planted garlic, harvest late season tree fruits, Jerusalem artichoke care
Ask John Negus
Your questions about a mutant echinacea, lawn interlopers and strange glittery plants
All Our Yesterdays
Some of the very strangest products to get reviewed from the depths of the AG archives
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Watch out and stay vigilant: this week’s trivia and puzzles are about the worst weeds ever
How To Use Tools
Find out how you can make a nutritious soil conditioner from some fallen autumn leaves
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Do you have a poorly potted conifer? Anne explains how to bring your shrub back to health
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share their tales of bird antics, bug bubbles and positive badger experiences
Toby Buckland
Got something to say? Then say it with shrubbery, as Toby talks about topiary
Garden News
Metaldehyde pellet ban reinstated, set to be phased out completely in 2022
Cover: Tulip ‘Double Beauty of Apeldoorn’ (pic: Alamy)