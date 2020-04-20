Amateur Gardening 25 April
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
The Therapy Of Wildlife
Give your garden pals a helping hand and use lockdown to create a nature haven
Add A Garden Pond
Create your own pond in six steps – plus, how to bring more birds to the garden
Greenhouse Tasks For Spring
Get plants ready for the summer move outside and prep overwintered plants for spring
Foraging In The Garden
It’s fun to forage, as Ruth puts a three-cornered leek to tasty use in her kitchen
Deadheading Springtime Bulbs
Remove spent flowers before they set seed – and how to plant a Chinese honeysuckle
Free Seeds/Birdwatch
Sow sublime penstemons with Amateur Gardening 25 April seeds, and discover the greenfinch
Great garden ideas
The Great Divide
Give your perennials a new lease of life and get some free plants into the bargain!
Queen of Climbers
The best ways to cover walls and fences with colourful clematis all summer long
Plant Sunflowers
Versatile and great for small spaces, these blooms are sure to lift the spirits
Get Hooked On Auriculas
Give these dainty stunners a starring role in your garden – and enjoy the show!
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
If you’re new to tasty tomatoes, try the classic varieties first, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Want to grow more veg at no extra cost? Save some peas and beans, says Bob
Val Bourne
Why growing some poppies is a thrifty way to plug those gaps in the garden
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on growing lettuce, control fruit flies and sow some leafy salads
Ask John Negus
Peach pruning, regrowing sweetcorn, strange sludgy compost and cosmos success
All Our Yesterdays
Christopher Lloyd on planting ornamental grasses to contrast summer flowers
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Bring on the Bard, as Shakespeare is the subject of our puzzles and trivia
How To Use Tools
Get to grips with different hoes and master their many weeding uses, says Tim
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
The best ways to revive your potted hydrangeas, plus feeding and top-dressing
Letters to Wendy
Readers talk about thoughtful daffodil gifts and seed offerings for budding gardeners
Toby Buckland
Growing cuttings gives Toby chance to reflect on the wisdom of Cicero in trying times
Cover: Sunflower (pic: Alamy)