Amateur Gardening 25 April

Jobs for this week

The Therapy Of Wildlife

Give your garden pals a helping hand and use lockdown to create a nature haven

Add A Garden Pond

Create your own pond in six steps – plus, how to bring more birds to the garden

Greenhouse Tasks For Spring

Get plants ready for the summer move outside and prep overwintered plants for spring

Foraging In The Garden

It’s fun to forage, as Ruth puts a three-cornered leek to tasty use in her kitchen

Deadheading Springtime Bulbs

Remove spent flowers before they set seed – and how to plant a Chinese honeysuckle

Free Seeds/Birdwatch

Sow sublime penstemons with Amateur Gardening 25 April seeds, and discover the greenfinch

Great garden ideas

The Great Divide

Give your perennials a new lease of life and get some free plants into the bargain!

Queen of Climbers

The best ways to cover walls and fences with colourful clematis all summer long

Plant Sunflowers

Versatile and great for small spaces, these blooms are sure to lift the spirits

Get Hooked On Auriculas

Give these dainty stunners a starring role in your garden – and enjoy the show!

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

If you’re new to tasty tomatoes, try the classic varieties first, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Want to grow more veg at no extra cost? Save some peas and beans, says Bob

Val Bourne

Why growing some poppies is a thrifty way to plug those gaps in the garden

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on growing lettuce, control fruit flies and sow some leafy salads

Ask John Negus

Peach pruning, regrowing sweetcorn, strange sludgy compost and cosmos success

All Our Yesterdays

Christopher Lloyd on planting ornamental grasses to contrast summer flowers

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Bring on the Bard, as Shakespeare is the subject of our puzzles and trivia

How To Use Tools

Get to grips with different hoes and master their many weeding uses, says Tim

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

The best ways to revive your potted hydrangeas, plus feeding and top-dressing

Letters to Wendy

Readers talk about thoughtful daffodil gifts and seed offerings for budding gardeners

Toby Buckland

Growing cuttings gives Toby chance to reflect on the wisdom of Cicero in trying times

