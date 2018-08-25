What’s in Amateur Gardening

25 August 2018

Free seeds worth £2.05

Jobs for this week

Bank holiday gardening

Make the most of your three-day weekend, says Ruth

This won’t take long!

Quick tasks to help the garden and the wildlife

Penstemons and cuttings

Ruth shows you how to get more plants

Lift onions and shallots

Top tips for harvesting and storing those alliums

Free seeds/What’s On

How to sow these pretty multi-coloured cornflowers

Great garden ideas

Pick of the very best: dwarf tulips

Planning your spring bulbs already? Read this first!

Ways to save money

We ask the experts for their best money-saving tips

Bulbs to plant now

Madonna lilies and other dramatic flowers

How to choose standout shrubs

We show you nine options for autumn/winter interest

Get the look: the downsized garden

A smaller scale can still give you a lovely space

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

‘Finger gardening’ is a summer delight, reflects Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Want repeat roses? I’ll show you how, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

Val explains how she looks after her mini meadow

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

Cut and tie raspberries, revive old beans, prune fruits

Ask John Negus

Infected apple leaves, deceased gladioli, mystery plant

Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass

Anne explains how and when to prune fruit trees

RHS explains

The science behind why certain plants open and close

How to grow clematis

The secrets to growing these classic climbers – revealed

A gardener’s miscellany

This week, plums are the juicy subject of trivia and puzzles

Your letters

Bonsai plea, moths and butterflies, veg-growing teenagers

Toby Buckland

An inedible banana can be a visual powerhouse, says Toby

News and product test

Latest news

Eight great new plants launched for next year

Tried and tested: container watering tools

Special kit for holiday watering and tall baskets tested

Cover photograph: Helianthus annuus (pic: Alamy)