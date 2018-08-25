What’s in Amateur Gardening
25 August 2018
Free seeds worth £2.05
Jobs for this week
Bank holiday gardening
Make the most of your three-day weekend, says Ruth
This won’t take long!
Quick tasks to help the garden and the wildlife
Penstemons and cuttings
Ruth shows you how to get more plants
Lift onions and shallots
Top tips for harvesting and storing those alliums
Free seeds/What’s On
How to sow these pretty multi-coloured cornflowers
Great garden ideas
Pick of the very best: dwarf tulips
Planning your spring bulbs already? Read this first!
Ways to save money
We ask the experts for their best money-saving tips
Bulbs to plant now
Madonna lilies and other dramatic flowers
How to choose standout shrubs
We show you nine options for autumn/winter interest
Get the look: the downsized garden
A smaller scale can still give you a lovely space
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
‘Finger gardening’ is a summer delight, reflects Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Want repeat roses? I’ll show you how, says Bob
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
Val explains how she looks after her mini meadow
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
Cut and tie raspberries, revive old beans, prune fruits
Ask John Negus
Infected apple leaves, deceased gladioli, mystery plant
Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass
Anne explains how and when to prune fruit trees
RHS explains
The science behind why certain plants open and close
How to grow clematis
The secrets to growing these classic climbers – revealed
A gardener’s miscellany
This week, plums are the juicy subject of trivia and puzzles
Your letters
Bonsai plea, moths and butterflies, veg-growing teenagers
Toby Buckland
An inedible banana can be a visual powerhouse, says Toby
News and product test
Latest news
Eight great new plants launched for next year
Tried and tested: container watering tools
Special kit for holiday watering and tall baskets tested
Cover photograph: Helianthus annuus (pic: Alamy)