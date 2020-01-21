What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £3.60, plus:

Jobs for this week

It’s Time To Get Sowing!

Our free seeds are back – so get started in

the garden with Aquilegia Lime Sorbet

Keep Your Seedlings Healthy

Make sure plants have the best start with

smart germination and careful nurturing

Get Ready For Final Pruning

Preparation is key if you want to guarantee happy and healthy trees, says Ruth

Prune Blackcurrants And Soft Fruit

Ruth’s guide to cultivating soft fruits that deliver months of bountiful berries

Making More of Forced Bulbs

How you can make the most of forced bulbs rather than simply discarding them

Great garden ideas

Astounding Alstroemerias

Pretty and long-lasting in a vase, it’s time to point the spotlight on Peruvian lilies

Hattie’s Pincushion

Astrantia are perfect for prairie-style beauty and so easy to grow, as Anne Swithinbank explains

Plan Your Summer Bulbs

Bring an exotic, exuberant feel to borders, pots and more with our guide to planting

summer bulbs

Perfect Perennial Borders

How you can use perennials effectively to bring your garden to life for years to come

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Why you should try a polytunnel for more veg – plus, some lovely new turnips!

Bob Flowerdew

Here’s how to cut corners and save effort while also growing more, says Bob

Val Bourne

If you want to help a wide range of wildlife species, why not plant a hedge?

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on pint-sized plots, prune gooseberries and grow a strawberry tree

Ask John Negus

Care for chrysanths, soft onions, citrus fruit drop, best time to move a rose

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to guarantee tasty celeriac? Follow Anne’s guide to growing and harvesting

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Versatile and vibrant, viburnums are the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles

All Our Yesterdays

You couldn’t make it up, as we look at some strange stories from the archives of AG

Letters to Wendy

Praising mahonias and feathered friends, and a recipe for beetroot and lemon cake!

Toby Buckland

Everything you ever wanted to know about the catalpa but were afraid to ask!

News

New peat-free compost range; Historic Houses Garden of the Year; happy chickens

Tried & Tested

Tim looks at six greenhouse thermometers that help monitor heating and plant needs

Cover: Lilium ‘Flashpoint’ (pic: Alamy)