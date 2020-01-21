What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £3.60, plus:
Jobs for this week
It’s Time To Get Sowing!
Our free seeds are back – so get started in
the garden with Aquilegia Lime Sorbet
Keep Your Seedlings Healthy
Make sure plants have the best start with
smart germination and careful nurturing
Get Ready For Final Pruning
Preparation is key if you want to guarantee happy and healthy trees, says Ruth
Prune Blackcurrants And Soft Fruit
Ruth’s guide to cultivating soft fruits that deliver months of bountiful berries
Making More of Forced Bulbs
How you can make the most of forced bulbs rather than simply discarding them
Great garden ideas
Astounding Alstroemerias
Pretty and long-lasting in a vase, it’s time to point the spotlight on Peruvian lilies
Hattie’s Pincushion
Astrantia are perfect for prairie-style beauty and so easy to grow, as Anne Swithinbank explains
Plan Your Summer Bulbs
Bring an exotic, exuberant feel to borders, pots and more with our guide to planting
summer bulbs
Perfect Perennial Borders
How you can use perennials effectively to bring your garden to life for years to come
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Why you should try a polytunnel for more veg – plus, some lovely new turnips!
Bob Flowerdew
Here’s how to cut corners and save effort while also growing more, says Bob
Val Bourne
If you want to help a wide range of wildlife species, why not plant a hedge?
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on pint-sized plots, prune gooseberries and grow a strawberry tree
Ask John Negus
Care for chrysanths, soft onions, citrus fruit drop, best time to move a rose
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to guarantee tasty celeriac? Follow Anne’s guide to growing and harvesting
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Versatile and vibrant, viburnums are the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles
All Our Yesterdays
You couldn’t make it up, as we look at some strange stories from the archives of AG
Letters to Wendy
Praising mahonias and feathered friends, and a recipe for beetroot and lemon cake!
Toby Buckland
Everything you ever wanted to know about the catalpa but were afraid to ask!
News
New peat-free compost range; Historic Houses Garden of the Year; happy chickens
Tried & Tested
Tim looks at six greenhouse thermometers that help monitor heating and plant needs
Cover: Lilium ‘Flashpoint’ (pic: Alamy)