Amateur Gardening 25 July

Jobs for this week

Pots Of Autumn Brilliance

Want to extend summer colour to first

frosts? Ruth shows you how

Make The Most Of Containers

Planting and care to ensure displays are

lovely and also long-lasting

Keep Pest Numbers Down

Follow Ruth’s tips to help beat those bad

guys into submission

Feeding In Midsummer

The right plants to be feeding now – plus,

carry on composting!

Bird Watch and Free Seeds

Grow fabulous foxgloves with Amateur Gardening 25 July free seeds

Great garden ideas

Updating The Cottage Garden

Try these gorgeous plants to modernise the classic English look

The Dry Garden

Our guide to the plants that cope best with dry weather and soil

Lovely Lavender

Best choices for this fragrant beauty in borders and containers

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Take some time to try these great new plants, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Save some seeds and keep your BBQ bones for feed, says Bob

Val Bourne

The wet weather has done wonders for certain insects, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on currants, trouble-free courgettes, best care for kiwis

Ask John Negus

Globemaster gone awol, a sad hydrangea, and a rampant horseradish

All Our Yesterdays

Arthur Hellyer’s story of the creation of the modern rose continues

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s trivia is heaven scent, as it’s all about honeysuckle

How To Use Tools

Dry and preserve the herbs that you have grown to use all year round

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

What next for tender perennials? Anne explains how to keep them healthy

Letters to Wendy

How one of our readers is honouring her husband’s memory in the garden

Toby Buckland

Runner beans at risk of peril from tiny footie fans? Toby explains all…

Garden News

Readers respond to the news about the decline in allotment land

