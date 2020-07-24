Amateur Gardening 25 July
Jobs for this week
Pots Of Autumn Brilliance
Want to extend summer colour to first
frosts? Ruth shows you how
Make The Most Of Containers
Planting and care to ensure displays are
lovely and also long-lasting
Keep Pest Numbers Down
Follow Ruth’s tips to help beat those bad
guys into submission
Feeding In Midsummer
The right plants to be feeding now – plus,
carry on composting!
Bird Watch and Free Seeds
Grow fabulous foxgloves with Amateur Gardening 25 July free seeds
Great garden ideas
Updating The Cottage Garden
Try these gorgeous plants to modernise the classic English look
The Dry Garden
Our guide to the plants that cope best with dry weather and soil
Lovely Lavender
Best choices for this fragrant beauty in borders and containers
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Take some time to try these great new plants, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Save some seeds and keep your BBQ bones for feed, says Bob
Val Bourne
The wet weather has done wonders for certain insects, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on currants, trouble-free courgettes, best care for kiwis
Ask John Negus
Globemaster gone awol, a sad hydrangea, and a rampant horseradish
All Our Yesterdays
Arthur Hellyer’s story of the creation of the modern rose continues
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s trivia is heaven scent, as it’s all about honeysuckle
How To Use Tools
Dry and preserve the herbs that you have grown to use all year round
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
What next for tender perennials? Anne explains how to keep them healthy
Letters to Wendy
How one of our readers is honouring her husband’s memory in the garden
Toby Buckland
Runner beans at risk of peril from tiny footie fans? Toby explains all…
Garden News
Readers respond to the news about the decline in allotment land
Cover (pic: Alamy): Hollyhock flowers (Alcea rosea)