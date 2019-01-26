What’s in Amateur Gardening

26 January

Free seeds worth £3.05

Jobs For This Week

How To Use Coir Pots

Do your bit with the green alternative to plastic, says Ruth

The Germination Game

How to keep your seedlings healthy once

they start to grow

Time To Prepare The Soil

Ruth explains how to prepare beds for

sowing and planting

Looking After Your Grasses

Cut back battered fronds so they look their best come summer

Protect Wood, Metal and Stonework

These dry, cold days are the perfect time to get this done

Great Garden Ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Birches

Graham Rice highlights six varieties for small gardens

Sniff Out The Right Rose

Which is right for your garden? Tamsin has the answer

Cheery Winter Pots

Banish the winter gloom with these pots of colour

Set Your Borders Ablaze With Bulbs

Great ideas and six top bulbs for dramatic hues

May The Force Be With You!

Want the best rhubarb? You’ll have to force it!

Get The Look

A lovely garden in the Wye Valley is packed with ideas

Gardening Wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Designer garden clothes get a dressing-down from Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Onions are a must to grow — and so easy, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Why the chequered skipper butterfly has to be saved

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Build a raised bed, sow summer cabbages, and more

Ask John Negus

Best plants for poor soil, hyacinth care, and failure to fruit

Anne’s Masterclass

How to prune a tangle of rose stems for petal perfection

How To Grow Basket Displays

Anne reveals her guide to successful floral baskets

A Gardener’s Miscellany

It’s all about the snowdrops, plus prizes and puzzles

Your Letters

Magical flowers, a sunflower in winter, and a handy carrot

Toby Buckland

Should you dig when it’s damp? Toby offers his thoughts

Garden News

Latest Stories

David Austin obituary, update on RHS building project

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Graham Thomas’ (pic: GAP)