What’s in Amateur Gardening
26 January
Free seeds worth £3.05
Jobs For This Week
How To Use Coir Pots
Do your bit with the green alternative to plastic, says Ruth
The Germination Game
How to keep your seedlings healthy once
they start to grow
Time To Prepare The Soil
Ruth explains how to prepare beds for
sowing and planting
Looking After Your Grasses
Cut back battered fronds so they look their best come summer
Protect Wood, Metal and Stonework
These dry, cold days are the perfect time to get this done
Great Garden Ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Birches
Graham Rice highlights six varieties for small gardens
Sniff Out The Right Rose
Which is right for your garden? Tamsin has the answer
Cheery Winter Pots
Banish the winter gloom with these pots of colour
Set Your Borders Ablaze With Bulbs
Great ideas and six top bulbs for dramatic hues
May The Force Be With You!
Want the best rhubarb? You’ll have to force it!
Get The Look
A lovely garden in the Wye Valley is packed with ideas
Gardening Wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Designer garden clothes get a dressing-down from Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Onions are a must to grow — and so easy, says Bob
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Why the chequered skipper butterfly has to be saved
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Build a raised bed, sow summer cabbages, and more
Ask John Negus
Best plants for poor soil, hyacinth care, and failure to fruit
Anne’s Masterclass
How to prune a tangle of rose stems for petal perfection
How To Grow Basket Displays
Anne reveals her guide to successful floral baskets
A Gardener’s Miscellany
It’s all about the snowdrops, plus prizes and puzzles
Your Letters
Magical flowers, a sunflower in winter, and a handy carrot
Toby Buckland
Should you dig when it’s damp? Toby offers his thoughts
Garden News
Latest Stories
David Austin obituary, update on RHS building project
Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Graham Thomas’ (pic: GAP)