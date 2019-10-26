What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

Jobs for this week

Improve Soil And Harvests

Find out how good soil care benefits flowers and crops

Successful Growing Using Rotation

Healthy results by moving crops, plus no-dig gardening explained

What To Do When Onions Flop

Ruth tries to get to the bottom of some underperforming veggies

Plant Garlic For New Year

Grow your own kitchen favourite between now and late winter

Look After Your Seedlings

Tips to help your seedlings survive the winter months ahead

Great garden ideas

Bewitching Plants

Spooky bulbs, flowers and veg to help you celebrate Hallowe’en

Talking Tulips

From stripes to frills, there’s a variety for everyone, says Martyn Cox

Winter Pansies and Violas

Bring colour to your winter garden with these tiny vibrant beauties

Win The Weed War!

Want to beat weeds? Try some glorious groundcover, says Graham Clarke

How To Grow Black Bloomers

Anne’s recommendations for dark violet and blue-black plants and partners

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Ignore the dull trend, says Peter – let’s revive colour in borders!

Bob Flowerdew

Fungi farming is truly rewarding so say yes to mushrooms, says Bob

Val Bourne

Plant-nibbling bank voles are having a field day in Val’s garden

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Best winter care for fruit in pots, storing winter squash, try agretti

Ask John Negus

Non-sprouting Brussels, strange tropical beauties, perky border delights

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Inspiring options for garden hedges, and how you can keep yours in shape

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Ghoulish glee with Graham’s puzzles, facts and fancies about Hallowe’en

All Our Yesterdays

Feeding plants in autumn, self-seeding annuals, tiny joys for rock gardens

How To Use Tools

Tim Rumball’s guide to keeping tender and exotic plants free from frosts

Toby Buckland

He’s craving superfood, so Toby looks at why kale is simply the best

Garden news

Are Green Targets Being Met?

How garden centres are tackling targets; peat-free compost update

Not Everybody’s Cup Of Tea

Tea-drinkers respond to teabag microplastics; composting advice

Cover pic: Rosa ‘Hertfordshire’ (Garden World Images)

