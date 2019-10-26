What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Improve Soil And Harvests
Find out how good soil care benefits flowers and crops
Successful Growing Using Rotation
Healthy results by moving crops, plus no-dig gardening explained
What To Do When Onions Flop
Ruth tries to get to the bottom of some underperforming veggies
Plant Garlic For New Year
Grow your own kitchen favourite between now and late winter
Look After Your Seedlings
Tips to help your seedlings survive the winter months ahead
Great garden ideas
Bewitching Plants
Spooky bulbs, flowers and veg to help you celebrate Hallowe’en
Talking Tulips
From stripes to frills, there’s a variety for everyone, says Martyn Cox
Winter Pansies and Violas
Bring colour to your winter garden with these tiny vibrant beauties
Win The Weed War!
Want to beat weeds? Try some glorious groundcover, says Graham Clarke
How To Grow Black Bloomers
Anne’s recommendations for dark violet and blue-black plants and partners
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Ignore the dull trend, says Peter – let’s revive colour in borders!
Bob Flowerdew
Fungi farming is truly rewarding so say yes to mushrooms, says Bob
Val Bourne
Plant-nibbling bank voles are having a field day in Val’s garden
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Best winter care for fruit in pots, storing winter squash, try agretti
Ask John Negus
Non-sprouting Brussels, strange tropical beauties, perky border delights
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Inspiring options for garden hedges, and how you can keep yours in shape
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Ghoulish glee with Graham’s puzzles, facts and fancies about Hallowe’en
All Our Yesterdays
Feeding plants in autumn, self-seeding annuals, tiny joys for rock gardens
How To Use Tools
Tim Rumball’s guide to keeping tender and exotic plants free from frosts
Toby Buckland
He’s craving superfood, so Toby looks at why kale is simply the best
Garden news
Are Green Targets Being Met?
How garden centres are tackling targets; peat-free compost update
Not Everybody’s Cup Of Tea
Tea-drinkers respond to teabag microplastics; composting advice
Cover pic: Rosa ‘Hertfordshire’ (Garden World Images)
