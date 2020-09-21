Amateur Gardening 26 September

Jobs for this week

Give Organic Gardening A Try

Autumn is a great time to kickstart biodiversity and pest control, as Ruth explains

Pests, Diseases And Biodiversity

How to create more balance and do your bit

for the environment by reusing resources

Forced Bulbs For Winter

Create festive scents indoors the easy way by starting off some prepared hyacinths

Houseplant Care In Autumn

Don’t neglect your indoor garden: get cracking on these key jobs for colder months

Bird Watch And Free Seeds

Enjoy growing the ultimate social climber with Amateur Gardening 26 September seeds

Great garden ideas

A Taste Of Japan

Find out how to utilise rocks, water and evergreens to create an oriental-style haven

Helpful Hylotelephiums

Discover some of the most striking sedums for long-lasting beauty in pots and borders

Bring On The Bulbs

It’s time to plan for spring, so here are the best options for sun and partial shade

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Storms are becoming the norm, says Peter, so take these steps to protect against damage

Bob Flowerdew

Now is the perfect time to plant some fruit and nut trees for future bounty, says Bob

Val Bourne

Snail-eating beetles are discovered in Val’s house, prompting some mollusc musings…

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on cloches and covers, harvesting nuts, pruning hybrid berries, greenhouse care

Ask John Negus

Your questions on blackened holly, mystery grass, dying roses and an unusual pear

All Our Yesterdays

Christopher Lloyd rounds up some fragrant herbaceous plants from the AG archives

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Who said recycling wasn’t fun? Graham Clarke’s trivia pays homage to Recycle Week

How To Use Tools

Tim explains the best products for autumn weed-killing – and how to use them safely

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Enhance your mini meadows and wild plantings with special tips on cultivating rattle

Letters to Wendy

AG readers swap stories about Rudbeckia ‘Marmalade’, busy Lizzies and forbidden fruits

Toby Buckland

Want to know how to deter a lawn-wrecking squirrel? Toby considers a nutty situation

Garden News

Why natural fertilisers are important not only for our gardens but for the whole planet

