Amateur Gardening 26 September
Free seeds worth £2.55, plus:
Jobs for this week
Give Organic Gardening A Try
Autumn is a great time to kickstart biodiversity and pest control, as Ruth explains
Pests, Diseases And Biodiversity
How to create more balance and do your bit
for the environment by reusing resources
Forced Bulbs For Winter
Create festive scents indoors the easy way by starting off some prepared hyacinths
Houseplant Care In Autumn
Don’t neglect your indoor garden: get cracking on these key jobs for colder months
Bird Watch And Free Seeds
Enjoy growing the ultimate social climber with Amateur Gardening 26 September seeds
Great garden ideas
A Taste Of Japan
Find out how to utilise rocks, water and evergreens to create an oriental-style haven
Helpful Hylotelephiums
Discover some of the most striking sedums for long-lasting beauty in pots and borders
Bring On The Bulbs
It’s time to plan for spring, so here are the best options for sun and partial shade
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Storms are becoming the norm, says Peter, so take these steps to protect against damage
Bob Flowerdew
Now is the perfect time to plant some fruit and nut trees for future bounty, says Bob
Val Bourne
Snail-eating beetles are discovered in Val’s house, prompting some mollusc musings…
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on cloches and covers, harvesting nuts, pruning hybrid berries, greenhouse care
Ask John Negus
Your questions on blackened holly, mystery grass, dying roses and an unusual pear
All Our Yesterdays
Christopher Lloyd rounds up some fragrant herbaceous plants from the AG archives
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Who said recycling wasn’t fun? Graham Clarke’s trivia pays homage to Recycle Week
How To Use Tools
Tim explains the best products for autumn weed-killing – and how to use them safely
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Enhance your mini meadows and wild plantings with special tips on cultivating rattle
Letters to Wendy
AG readers swap stories about Rudbeckia ‘Marmalade’, busy Lizzies and forbidden fruits
Toby Buckland
Want to know how to deter a lawn-wrecking squirrel? Toby considers a nutty situation
Garden News
Why natural fertilisers are important not only for our gardens but for the whole planet
Cover: Purple hyacinths and yellow tulips (pic: Garden World Images)