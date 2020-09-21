Amateur Gardening 26 September 2020

Amateur Gardening 26 Sep 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 26 September
Free seeds worth £2.55, plus:

Jobs for this week

Give Organic Gardening A Try
Autumn is a great time to kickstart biodiversity and pest control, as Ruth explains

Pests, Diseases And Biodiversity
How to create more balance and do your bit
for the environment by reusing resources

Forced Bulbs For Winter
Create festive scents indoors the easy way by starting off some prepared hyacinths

Houseplant Care In Autumn
Don’t neglect your indoor garden: get cracking on these key jobs for colder months

Bird Watch And Free Seeds
Enjoy growing the ultimate social climber with Amateur Gardening 26 September seeds

 

Great garden ideas

A Taste Of Japan
Find out how to utilise rocks, water and evergreens to create an oriental-style haven

Helpful Hylotelephiums
Discover some of the most striking sedums for long-lasting beauty in pots and borders

Bring On The Bulbs
It’s time to plan for spring, so here are the best options for sun and partial shade

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Storms are becoming the norm, says Peter, so take these steps to protect against damage

Bob Flowerdew
Now is the perfect time to plant some fruit and nut trees for future bounty, says Bob

Val Bourne
Snail-eating beetles are discovered in Val’s house, prompting some mollusc musings…

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on cloches and covers, harvesting nuts, pruning hybrid berries, greenhouse care

Ask John Negus
Your questions on blackened holly, mystery grass, dying roses and an unusual pear

All Our Yesterdays
Christopher Lloyd rounds up some fragrant herbaceous plants from the AG archives

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Who said recycling wasn’t fun? Graham Clarke’s trivia pays homage to Recycle Week

How To Use Tools
Tim explains the best products for autumn weed-killing – and how to use them safely

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Enhance your mini meadows and wild plantings with special tips on cultivating rattle

Letters to Wendy
AG readers swap stories about Rudbeckia ‘Marmalade’, busy Lizzies and forbidden fruits

Toby Buckland
Want to know how to deter a lawn-wrecking squirrel? Toby considers a nutty situation

Garden News
Why natural fertilisers are important not only for our gardens but for the whole planet

 

Cover: Purple hyacinths and yellow tulips (pic: Garden World Images)