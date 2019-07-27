What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.75, plus:

Jobs for this week

Late Baskets and Containers

How make them, keep them healthy and

avoid pests

Time To Sow Perennials

Why not save cash by starting some

permanent plants?

Why We Love Lavender

We celebrate a useful beauty with a

fascinating history

How To Beat Summer Diseases

Ruth explains how to tackle some prevalent problems

Carry On Composting!

Ruth’s top tips for making your precious ‘brown gold’

Free Seeds: How To Get The ‘Prairie’ Look

These daisy-like delights are a magnet for the bees

Great garden ideas

Six Of The Very Best Hardy Geraniums

Loved by many readers, but which are the best?

Best Plants For Helping Butterflies

How you can make a difference to a declining species

Clever Climbers

Stunning examples for all seasons, shade and scent

Summer Border Saviours

Elegant and nectar-rich, salvias are a sublime border mixer

Get The Look: The Acer Garden

One Cotswolds couple’s acer-themed outdoor space

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Practical advice on the best post-holiday garden revival

Bob Flowerdew

Follow Bob’s smart ideas on how to keep your crops moist

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

How planting shrubs like blackthorn can help native wildlife

How To Grow Crossandra

Bright and cheery firecrackers to liven up the garden!

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Late carrot sowings, trying pomegranate, greenhouse tips

Ask John Negus

Propagating lupins, depressed daylily, tiny garden monster

Anne Masterclass

Make your driveway wildlife-friendly and beautiful to boot

Tim’s Guide To Garden Lights

Illuminating ways to lighten up your garden this summer

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s puzzles and facts are all about Yorkshire

Your Letters

Woolly weapons, show-stopping African daisies, a floral car!

Toby Buckland

In search of a peachy partner for his ‘Lady of Shalott’

Cover image: Climbing Rose ‘Lady Hillingdon’ (pic: David Austin)