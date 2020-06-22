Amateur Gardening 27 June

Jobs for this week

Old Bulbs Out, New Bulbs In

Ruth plants tantalising autumn colour prospects and tends to faded spring bulbs

Planting Autumn Colour

Great ideas for the next season, and planting now for stunning displays next year

Grow Your Free Seeds

Sun-worshipping daisy delights with your

Re-Pot And Rescue

Best ways to revive a neglected bottlebrush tree and replant a pot-bound shrub

Great garden ideas

Perfect Peonies

Romantic and resplendent, try the ultimate border blooms that never fail to deliver

Repeat-Flowering Roses

Guarantee colour for months with the varieties that give more bang for your buck!

Edible Flowers

The gorgeous planting options for your border that really are good enough to eat

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Drought or shade, here’s how to deal with challenging gardening issues, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Make the most of your space now and guarantee even higher yields later, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on calabrese, grow pots of chillies, peppers and aubergines, prune grapevines

Val Bourne

Blackberries aren’t just great food for us: they are a gift for wildlife, says Val

Ask John Negus

Your questions on quince problems, peony pruning, and a mystery plant or two!

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Blooming wonderful facts, puzzles and prizes about the bold yet delicate poppy

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

If you want parsley all year round fear not, for Anne is here to show you how

All Our Yesterdays

Amazing reader questions from over 100 years ago – does anything sound familiar?

How To Use Tools

Tim looks at some great shading options to help regulate greenhouse temperatures

Letters To Wendy

Our readers share tales of pesky deer, lovely roses, and a fab wisteria bonsai!

Toby Buckland

Torbay palms may shed leaves like crazy but they come in handy, as Toby discovers

Garden News

Why allotment spaces are in decline despite demand, and a worrying hornet alert

Cover: Peony ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ (pic: Garden World Images)