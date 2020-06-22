Amateur Gardening 27 June
Jobs for this week
Old Bulbs Out, New Bulbs In
Ruth plants tantalising autumn colour prospects and tends to faded spring bulbs
Planting Autumn Colour
Great ideas for the next season, and planting now for stunning displays next year
Grow Your Free Seeds
Sun-worshipping daisy delights with your
Re-Pot And Rescue
Best ways to revive a neglected bottlebrush tree and replant a pot-bound shrub
Great garden ideas
Perfect Peonies
Romantic and resplendent, try the ultimate border blooms that never fail to deliver
Repeat-Flowering Roses
Guarantee colour for months with the varieties that give more bang for your buck!
Edible Flowers
The gorgeous planting options for your border that really are good enough to eat
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Drought or shade, here’s how to deal with challenging gardening issues, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Make the most of your space now and guarantee even higher yields later, says Bob
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on calabrese, grow pots of chillies, peppers and aubergines, prune grapevines
Val Bourne
Blackberries aren’t just great food for us: they are a gift for wildlife, says Val
Ask John Negus
Your questions on quince problems, peony pruning, and a mystery plant or two!
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Blooming wonderful facts, puzzles and prizes about the bold yet delicate poppy
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
If you want parsley all year round fear not, for Anne is here to show you how
All Our Yesterdays
Amazing reader questions from over 100 years ago – does anything sound familiar?
How To Use Tools
Tim looks at some great shading options to help regulate greenhouse temperatures
Letters To Wendy
Our readers share tales of pesky deer, lovely roses, and a fab wisteria bonsai!
Toby Buckland
Torbay palms may shed leaves like crazy but they come in handy, as Toby discovers
Garden News
Why allotment spaces are in decline despite demand, and a worrying hornet alert
Cover: Peony ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ (pic: Garden World Images)