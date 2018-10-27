What’s in Amateur Gardening

Free seeds worth £2.05

Jobs for this week

Protect Exotics From The Cold

Essential advice for exotic plants, plus ongoing undercover care

Plant Trees and Shrubs

Now is the time to do it, and Ruth has five easy steps to success

Catch Up On Autumn Jobs

Remove fruit and flowers and clean your tools, says Ruth

Prepare Lawns for Winter

A little work now is going to pay dividends next spring

Plant Onions and Garlic

Ruth highlights the different options for these GYO favourites

How To Store Seeds

Got some left over? Here’s how you can save them for next year!

Great garden ideas

Pick of the Very Best: Raspberries

Great for summer or autumn fruiting, but which get our vote?

Two-Tone Sensations

Variegated plants that will add definition to your garden

Make Room for a Wild Rose

They’re tough, colourful and great for insects and birds

Best New Shrubs For You To Grow

Must-have choices for flowers, foliage and fragrance

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

A little effort and a lot of seed will sort out your lawn, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

This week, Bob has some smart ideas for your fallen leaves

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

We learn more about the hummingbird hawk-moth

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Harvest winter squashes, celery masterclass, and more

Ask John Negus

Carrot rot, Mexican slipper, poor camellia, non-flowering iris

RHS Explains

Why do leaves change colour? Laurel Emms has the answer

How To Grow Hardy Geraniums

Anne Swithinbank’s advice for these tough little perennials

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Leaves are the subject of this week’s puzzles and trivia

Your Letters

Super beans, huge sunflowers, powerful roots and top tips

Anne’s Masterclass: Pruning Magnolia

Before you make the cut, read Anne’s guide to success

Toby Buckland

Toby ponders the challenges of reviving plants sent by post

Product tests

Tried and Tested: Battery Leaf Blowers

Three different models tested – which is best for you?

Cover photograph: Rosa glauca syn. rubrifolia (pic: GAP)