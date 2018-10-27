What’s in Amateur Gardening
27 October 2018
Free seeds worth £2.05
Jobs for this week
Protect Exotics From The Cold
Essential advice for exotic plants, plus ongoing undercover care
Plant Trees and Shrubs
Now is the time to do it, and Ruth has five easy steps to success
Catch Up On Autumn Jobs
Remove fruit and flowers and clean your tools, says Ruth
Prepare Lawns for Winter
A little work now is going to pay dividends next spring
Plant Onions and Garlic
Ruth highlights the different options for these GYO favourites
How To Store Seeds
Got some left over? Here’s how you can save them for next year!
Great garden ideas
Pick of the Very Best: Raspberries
Great for summer or autumn fruiting, but which get our vote?
Two-Tone Sensations
Variegated plants that will add definition to your garden
Make Room for a Wild Rose
They’re tough, colourful and great for insects and birds
Best New Shrubs For You To Grow
Must-have choices for flowers, foliage and fragrance
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
A little effort and a lot of seed will sort out your lawn, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
This week, Bob has some smart ideas for your fallen leaves
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
We learn more about the hummingbird hawk-moth
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Harvest winter squashes, celery masterclass, and more
Ask John Negus
Carrot rot, Mexican slipper, poor camellia, non-flowering iris
RHS Explains
Why do leaves change colour? Laurel Emms has the answer
How To Grow Hardy Geraniums
Anne Swithinbank’s advice for these tough little perennials
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Leaves are the subject of this week’s puzzles and trivia
Your Letters
Super beans, huge sunflowers, powerful roots and top tips
Anne’s Masterclass: Pruning Magnolia
Before you make the cut, read Anne’s guide to success
Toby Buckland
Toby ponders the challenges of reviving plants sent by post
Product tests
Tried and Tested: Battery Leaf Blowers
Three different models tested – which is best for you?
Cover photograph: Rosa glauca syn. rubrifolia (pic: GAP)