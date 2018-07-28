What’s In Amateur Gardening
28 July 2018
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
Quick Tasks That Will Make A Difference
Tackle pests, unclog ponds, keep on deadheading!
How To Defend And Plant In Summer
It isn’t the best time to do this, but Ruth shows you how
Sweet Pea Maintenance
Ruth explains how to keep them looking their best
How To Survive A Dry Summer
There are many ways to help your plants, says Ruth
Free Seeds: Larkspur
Ruth explains how to grow this week’s colourful freebies
Great garden ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Achilleas
Drought-tolerant and hardy — what’s not to like?
Make More Plants For Free
Some great tips on propagation from Martyn Cox
Spikes And Spires
Easy to slot into gaps and very popular with top designers
Summer Rose Care
How to deliver better blooms, and more of them!
Get The Look: Ideas For Gorgeous Gardens
A garden that’s filled with rhododendrons
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
We should be doing more to help ourselves, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Bob offers some useful tips for watering in this dry spell
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Insects have benefited from the hot weather, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Plant spuds, get extra bean growth, dig a water trench
Anne’s Masterclass
Anne explains how you can revive your phormiums
Ask John Negus
Tough toms, rose care, saving lavender and fungal fairies
RHS Explains
Exactly why do we need to prune?
How To Grow Agapanthus
This African lily can add cool colour to your garden
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Raspberries is the theme for facts and fancies this week
Your Letters
Compost complaint, cool toad, joyful aquilegias, reader tips
Toby Buckland
There’s more to slug slime than you think, says Toby
News and Product Tests
Latest News
Hampton Court report: flower trends and new products
Tried And Tested
Lawn edging shears tested — find out the best
Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Grace’, bred by David Austin (pic: Alamy)