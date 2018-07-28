What’s In Amateur Gardening

28 July 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Quick Tasks That Will Make A Difference

Tackle pests, unclog ponds, keep on deadheading!

How To Defend And Plant In Summer

It isn’t the best time to do this, but Ruth shows you how

Sweet Pea Maintenance

Ruth explains how to keep them looking their best

How To Survive A Dry Summer

There are many ways to help your plants, says Ruth

Free Seeds: Larkspur

Ruth explains how to grow this week’s colourful freebies

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Achilleas

Drought-tolerant and hardy — what’s not to like?

Make More Plants For Free

Some great tips on propagation from Martyn Cox

Spikes And Spires

Easy to slot into gaps and very popular with top designers

Summer Rose Care

How to deliver better blooms, and more of them!

Get The Look: Ideas For Gorgeous Gardens

A garden that’s filled with rhododendrons

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

We should be doing more to help ourselves, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Bob offers some useful tips for watering in this dry spell

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Insects have benefited from the hot weather, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg

Plant spuds, get extra bean growth, dig a water trench

Anne’s Masterclass

Anne explains how you can revive your phormiums

Ask John Negus

Tough toms, rose care, saving lavender and fungal fairies

RHS Explains

Exactly why do we need to prune?

How To Grow Agapanthus

This African lily can add cool colour to your garden

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Raspberries is the theme for facts and fancies this week

Your Letters

Compost complaint, cool toad, joyful aquilegias, reader tips

Toby Buckland

There’s more to slug slime than you think, says Toby

News and Product Tests

Latest News

Hampton Court report: flower trends and new products

Tried And Tested

Lawn edging shears tested — find out the best

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Grace’, bred by David Austin (pic: Alamy)