Amateur Gardening 28 July 2018

Amateur Gardening cover 28 July 2018

What’s In Amateur Gardening
28 July 2018

Jobs for this week

Quick Tasks That Will Make A Difference
Tackle pests, unclog ponds, keep on deadheading!

How To Defend And Plant In Summer
It isn’t the best time to do this, but Ruth shows you how

Sweet Pea Maintenance
Ruth explains how to keep them looking their best

How To Survive A Dry Summer
There are many ways to help your plants, says Ruth

Free Seeds: Larkspur
Ruth explains how to grow this week’s colourful freebies

 

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Achilleas
Drought-tolerant and hardy — what’s not to like?

Make More Plants For Free
Some great tips on propagation from Martyn Cox

Spikes And Spires
Easy to slot into gaps and very popular with top designers

Summer Rose Care
How to deliver better blooms, and more of them!

Get The Look: Ideas For Gorgeous Gardens
A garden that’s filled with rhododendrons

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
We should be doing more to help ourselves, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Bob offers some useful tips for watering in this dry spell

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Insects have benefited from the hot weather, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Plant spuds, get extra bean growth, dig a water trench

Anne’s Masterclass
Anne explains how you can revive your phormiums

Ask John Negus
Tough toms, rose care, saving lavender and fungal fairies

RHS Explains
Exactly why do we need to prune?

How To Grow Agapanthus
This African lily can add cool colour to your garden

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Raspberries is the theme for facts and fancies this week

Your Letters
Compost complaint, cool toad, joyful aquilegias, reader tips

Toby Buckland
There’s more to slug slime than you think, says Toby

 

News and Product Tests

Latest News
Hampton Court report: flower trends and new products

Tried And Tested
Lawn edging shears tested — find out the best

 

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Grace’, bred by David Austin (pic: Alamy)