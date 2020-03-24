Amateur Gardening 28 March

In Amateur Gardening 28 March

Jobs for this week

Summer Lawn Preparation

Give your lawn a helping hand to guarantee

it’s lush and lovely come summer

Top Tips For A Quick Lawn Fix

Simple jobs to improve your grass, from removing thatch to edging borders

Refreshing Permanent Pots

Boost your pot performers with these vital

top-dressing and root pruning tips

Tackling Group One Clematis

How to give your clem a little TLC with a trim and feed before it flowers

How To Mend Storm Damage

Ruth repairs and repots her toppled, weather-beaten container shrub

Your Free Seeds

Take flight with lovely free butterfly flower seeds for pots and borders

Great garden ideas

The Great Gladioli Revival

Dame Edna’s favourites are back in favour, so make space for these statuesque delights

Create A Modern Garden

Restrained planting is key to the contemporary look, as we look at modern must-haves

Go Green!

From acid brights to cool hues, try these lush tones for borders and cut arrangements

Summer-Flowering Bulbs

Exotic options for you to consider, bulbs for bold colour, and unusual picks for patios

How To Grow Lobelia

Anne shows you how to adapt this easy-going summertime bloomer for baskets and borders

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Modern dianthus are a revelation, says Peter, as he looks at some pretty new novelty pinks

Bob Flowerdew

Reverse logic gets results – especially if you plant maincrop spuds before earlies, says Bob

Val Bourne

Thanks to a bee guardianship scheme, you can do your bit to help red mason bees, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Sowing direct is a great way to grow many crops – plus, thwarting slugs and seedling swaps

Ask John Negus

Your questions on lawn lichens, giant bindweed, pruning heather and colourful cornus

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Mauves, plums and all in between – our trivia and puzzles are all about the colour purple

How To Use Tools

How green are your pots? Tim Rumball considers the best alternatives to save on plastic

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to give an orchid a pick-me-up? Anne shows you how to revive an ailing cymbidium

Letters to Wendy

Early signs of spring, pigeon problems, a sublime sorbaria, and leek and stilton pasties

Toby Buckland

Surely the best supports for plants are natural, says Toby, as he looks at some special sticks

