Amateur Gardening 28 November
What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
Move a Tree Step By Step
Ruth moves a ‘Bramley’s Seedling’ and outlines essential tree aftercare
Beat Winter Problems
How to get the better of the season’s pests, diseases and seasonal gripes
Crucial Winter Cleaning
Get to grips with pots, cans and gloves in Amateur Gardening 28 November
Great garden ideas
2020’s Gardening Greats
The AG team sifts through the year’s releases to reveal our pick of key kit
Colourful Crocus
Best varieties for colourful spring displays that guarantee garden glamour
A Rainbow Of Roses
Give your olfactory system a treat with the most fragrant colourful varieties
Spring Blossom
Clouds of uplifting cherry, apple and pear blooms to enjoy even in small plots
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
There are plenty of seasonal jobs to do even at this time of year, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Fancy growing fresh crops in cupboards? Bob explains how to flourish in winter
Val Bourne
The warmer climate means that hedgehogs need your help and here’s how, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on rhubarb, cut and store pea-stick supports, using wood ash on your plot
Ask John Negus
A mystery squash, a poorly hydrangea, a red thread threat and a yucca query
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, the man-made broccoli is the subject of our puzzles and trivia
Tried and tested
Six pairs of wellies get put through their paces to determine the comfiest
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to propagate the perfect verbascum? Anne looks at taking root cuttings
Letters To Wendy
AG readers share stories of coleus cuttings, a rat’s tale and champion conkers
Toby Buckland
After admiring the crunchy colours of autumn, Toby puts the leaves to good use
Cover: Mixed Crocuses (pic: Garden World Images)