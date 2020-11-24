Amateur Gardening 28 November 2020

What’s in this issue…

 

Jobs for this week

Move a Tree Step By Step
Ruth moves a ‘Bramley’s Seedling’ and outlines essential tree aftercare

Beat Winter Problems
How to get the better of the season’s pests, diseases and seasonal gripes

Crucial Winter Cleaning
Get to grips with pots, cans and gloves in Amateur Gardening 28 November

Great garden ideas

2020’s Gardening Greats
The AG team sifts through the year’s releases to reveal our pick of key kit

Colourful Crocus
Best varieties for colourful spring displays that guarantee garden glamour

A Rainbow Of Roses
Give your olfactory system a treat with the most fragrant colourful varieties

Spring Blossom
Clouds of uplifting cherry, apple and pear blooms to enjoy even in small plots

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
There are plenty of seasonal jobs to do even at this time of year, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Fancy growing fresh crops in cupboards? Bob explains how to flourish in winter

Val Bourne
The warmer climate means that hedgehogs need your help and here’s how, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on rhubarb, cut and store pea-stick supports, using wood ash on your plot

Ask John Negus
A mystery squash, a poorly hydrangea, a red thread threat and a yucca query

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, the man-made broccoli is the subject of our puzzles and trivia

Tried and tested
Six pairs of wellies get put through their paces to determine the comfiest

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to propagate the perfect verbascum? Anne looks at taking root cuttings

Letters To Wendy
AG readers share stories of coleus cuttings, a rat’s tale and champion conkers

Toby Buckland
After admiring the crunchy colours of autumn, Toby puts the leaves to good use

Cover: Mixed Crocuses (pic: Garden World Images)