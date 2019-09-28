What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
Saving Tender Perennials
Lift for winter and take cuttings just in case, says Ruth
Lifting and Mulching Tender Plants
Ruth says store away or insulate roots in
your borders
Starting Indoor Bulbs
Time to plant some forced bulbs for
festive colour
Taking Hardwood Cuttings
Try this easy way to make more shrubs,
says Ruth
Time To Sow More Sunshine
How to sow your pot marigolds, plus ‘What’s on’
Great garden ideas
Ideas For Small Greenhouses
Tamsin Westhorpe offers some great advice
Six Of The Very Best: Squash
Easy to grow and fab to eat, but which is best?
How To Grow Hyacinths
Anne Swithinbank’s handy planting and forcing options
Perennials For Perfume
Fragrant options to make your garden smell gorgeous
Michaelmas Daisies
Discover the best varieties to bring cheer to your garden
Get The Look
Enjoy a modern twist on this small space in Manchester
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Some striking new sunflowers are on the way, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Careful planning to make your garden wildlife-friendly
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Providing land for insects will reap rewards, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Preserve your harvest, try chickpeas, make an insect hotel
Ask John Negus
Orchid problem, removing casts, and a curious chilli
Anne’s Masterclass
Great ways to make more of your bumper apple crop
How To Use Hedge Trimmers
It’s time to tidy your hedges, and Tim has sound advice
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Graham’s fascinating facts and puzzles about apples
Your Letters
Buddleja bonanza, pretty nature garden, gorgeous gazania
Toby Buckland
A log pile can become a wildlife wonderland, says Toby
Garden news
Britain In Bloom Finalists Announced
We reveal the towns that have made it to the final
Cover: Aster novae-angliae (pic: Garden World Images)