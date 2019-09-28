What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

Jobs for this week

Saving Tender Perennials

Lift for winter and take cuttings just in case, says Ruth

Lifting and Mulching Tender Plants

Ruth says store away or insulate roots in

your borders

Starting Indoor Bulbs

Time to plant some forced bulbs for

festive colour

Taking Hardwood Cuttings

Try this easy way to make more shrubs,

says Ruth

Time To Sow More Sunshine

How to sow your pot marigolds, plus ‘What’s on’

Great garden ideas

Ideas For Small Greenhouses

Tamsin Westhorpe offers some great advice

Six Of The Very Best: Squash

Easy to grow and fab to eat, but which is best?

How To Grow Hyacinths

Anne Swithinbank’s handy planting and forcing options

Perennials For Perfume

Fragrant options to make your garden smell gorgeous

Michaelmas Daisies

Discover the best varieties to bring cheer to your garden

Get The Look

Enjoy a modern twist on this small space in Manchester

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Some striking new sunflowers are on the way, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Careful planning to make your garden wildlife-friendly

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Providing land for insects will reap rewards, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Preserve your harvest, try chickpeas, make an insect hotel

Ask John Negus

Orchid problem, removing casts, and a curious chilli

Anne’s Masterclass

Great ways to make more of your bumper apple crop

How To Use Hedge Trimmers

It’s time to tidy your hedges, and Tim has sound advice

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Graham’s fascinating facts and puzzles about apples

Your Letters

Buddleja bonanza, pretty nature garden, gorgeous gazania

Toby Buckland

A log pile can become a wildlife wonderland, says Toby

Garden news

Britain In Bloom Finalists Announced

We reveal the towns that have made it to the final

Cover: Aster novae-angliae (pic: Garden World Images)