Amateur Gardening 29 August

Jobs for this week

How To Use The Bank Holiday

Ruth runs down an impressive list of long-weekend tasks to keep you busy!

Nine Great Bank Holiday Jobs

Laying the best foundations for later and making sure things look good for longer

A Delphinium Dilemma

What happens if you have too many hardy perennials for your garden? Ruth explains

Late-Summer Greenhouse Jobs

The importance of misting and feeding as

well as watering, plus restarting cyclamen

Free Seeds and Bird Watch

Toasting to statuesque Larkspur beauties with Amateur Gardening 29 August 2020 free seeds

Great garden ideas

Garden For Wildlife

Help all creatures prosper with stunning plants that encourage mini beasts to your garden

Compact Michaelmas Daisies

Short and pretty flower varieties that hold their own and withstand the worst of our weather

Sizzling Border Picks

How to give your borders a final dazzling show with these stylish and spectacular flowers

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Introducing one of the best new plants in 10 years – and it’s a purr-fect catmint!

Bob Flowerdew

Labels are an essential part of plant prep and save you a lot of trouble, says Bob

Val Bourne

Attitudes about wildlife preservation are changing, as a report aims to reverse insect decline

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on growing figs, treat vine weevils with biocontrols, and best pumpkin and squash care

Ask John Negus

Your questions on grapevine mildew, pruning a whitebeam, tough tomatoes and splitting irises

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Here’s how to get more from sad greenhouse tomatoes to enjoy even more fruits, says Anne

All Our Yesterdays

We round up some of AG readers’ favourite plants from 1939 and why they wouldn’t be without them

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, our fascinating facts, trivia and puzzles are all about summer and autumn nerines

How To Use Tools

Tim looks at a selection of homemade and commercial ways of getting rid of ants in your garden

Letters To Wendy

Gardens with peacock prowess, a mystery potted hydrangea and the pretty results of our free seeds

Toby Buckland

Plant protection starts right now by sowing green manures to benefit the soil, says Toby

Garden News

New badge identifies top pollinators in scientific ‘bee friendly’ project

Cover: Rudbeckia hirta ‘Prairie Sun’ (pic: Alamy)