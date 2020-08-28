Amateur Gardening 29 August
Free seeds worth £3.50, plus:
Jobs for this week
How To Use The Bank Holiday
Ruth runs down an impressive list of long-weekend tasks to keep you busy!
Nine Great Bank Holiday Jobs
Laying the best foundations for later and making sure things look good for longer
A Delphinium Dilemma
What happens if you have too many hardy perennials for your garden? Ruth explains
Late-Summer Greenhouse Jobs
The importance of misting and feeding as
well as watering, plus restarting cyclamen
Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Toasting to statuesque Larkspur beauties with Amateur Gardening 29 August 2020 free seeds
Great garden ideas
Garden For Wildlife
Help all creatures prosper with stunning plants that encourage mini beasts to your garden
Compact Michaelmas Daisies
Short and pretty flower varieties that hold their own and withstand the worst of our weather
Sizzling Border Picks
How to give your borders a final dazzling show with these stylish and spectacular flowers
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Introducing one of the best new plants in 10 years – and it’s a purr-fect catmint!
Bob Flowerdew
Labels are an essential part of plant prep and save you a lot of trouble, says Bob
Val Bourne
Attitudes about wildlife preservation are changing, as a report aims to reverse insect decline
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on growing figs, treat vine weevils with biocontrols, and best pumpkin and squash care
Ask John Negus
Your questions on grapevine mildew, pruning a whitebeam, tough tomatoes and splitting irises
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Here’s how to get more from sad greenhouse tomatoes to enjoy even more fruits, says Anne
All Our Yesterdays
We round up some of AG readers’ favourite plants from 1939 and why they wouldn’t be without them
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, our fascinating facts, trivia and puzzles are all about summer and autumn nerines
How To Use Tools
Tim looks at a selection of homemade and commercial ways of getting rid of ants in your garden
Letters To Wendy
Gardens with peacock prowess, a mystery potted hydrangea and the pretty results of our free seeds
Toby Buckland
Plant protection starts right now by sowing green manures to benefit the soil, says Toby
Garden News
New badge identifies top pollinators in scientific ‘bee friendly’ project
Cover: Rudbeckia hirta ‘Prairie Sun’ (pic: Alamy)