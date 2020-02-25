Amateur Gardening 29 February
Jobs for this week
Bright Bulbs For Summer
Get ready for months of heartwarming bursts of colour with Ruth’s go-to guide
Planting Up Pots And Borders
The secrets of growing in different parts of the garden for seamless summer shades
Planting A Hazel Tree
These beautiful specimens are a useful garden feature so get planting, says Ruth
Late-Winter Soil Care
Want to get the best from your plants? As Ruth reveals, it all starts with the soil
Restarting Your Begonias
Time to think about potting up tuberous types, the stars of summer baskets and borders
Great garden ideas
Potatoes For Every Garden
Succumb to the spud, as we reveal the best tatties for your plot, and how to get big returns
How To Grow Petunias
Beautiful in baskets and in borders, Anne Swithinbank looks at how to keep them coming!
Undiscovered Dahlias
Think you’ve seen the best? We round up some super new stunners for you to try
Blossom In A Small Garden
You don’t need to miss out on this spring spectacular just because you’re short on space
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
News on a seed-raised potato, new blight-resistant tomatoes, and marvellous moth orchids
Bob Flowerdew
Can you re-use potting compost? If you take some precautions the answer is yes, says Bob!
Val Bourne
Parsnips can be a challenge, says Val, as she considers the best ways to sow this winter root
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on nutritious sprouting broccoli, sowing early carrots, and hand-pollinating peaches
Ask John Negus
Your questions on sourcing saffron, tackling sooty mould, and caring for a poorly guava plant
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Small, but beautiful – this week’s trivia and prizes are all about pretty dwarf bulb irises
How To Do It
Tim Rumball looks at the best ways to fit guttering to your shed to keep on top of all the rain!
All Our Yesterdays
A celebration of tree heathers, and why we can all still benefit from growing them in our garden
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Often maligned for its wild ways, the humble ivy is good for wildlife – and it can be controlled!
Letters to Wendy
Fantastic response to fat balls, a double-centred orchid, and a Chinese artichoke stir-fry recipe
Toby Buckland
The forgotten tree that overcame dodgy soil and overcrowding to flourish in the garden
Cover: Dahlia ‘Teesbrooke Audrey’ (pic: Alamy)