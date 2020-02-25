Amateur Gardening 29 February

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Bright Bulbs For Summer

Get ready for months of heartwarming bursts of colour with Ruth’s go-to guide

Planting Up Pots And Borders

The secrets of growing in different parts of the garden for seamless summer shades

Planting A Hazel Tree

These beautiful specimens are a useful garden feature so get planting, says Ruth

Late-Winter Soil Care

Want to get the best from your plants? As Ruth reveals, it all starts with the soil

Restarting Your Begonias

Time to think about potting up tuberous types, the stars of summer baskets and borders

Great garden ideas

Potatoes For Every Garden

Succumb to the spud, as we reveal the best tatties for your plot, and how to get big returns

How To Grow Petunias

Beautiful in baskets and in borders, Anne Swithinbank looks at how to keep them coming!

Undiscovered Dahlias

Think you’ve seen the best? We round up some super new stunners for you to try

Blossom In A Small Garden

You don’t need to miss out on this spring spectacular just because you’re short on space

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

News on a seed-raised potato, new blight-resistant tomatoes, and marvellous moth orchids

Bob Flowerdew

Can you re-use potting compost? If you take some precautions the answer is yes, says Bob!

Val Bourne

Parsnips can be a challenge, says Val, as she considers the best ways to sow this winter root

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on nutritious sprouting broccoli, sowing early carrots, and hand-pollinating peaches

Ask John Negus

Your questions on sourcing saffron, tackling sooty mould, and caring for a poorly guava plant

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Small, but beautiful – this week’s trivia and prizes are all about pretty dwarf bulb irises

How To Do It

Tim Rumball looks at the best ways to fit guttering to your shed to keep on top of all the rain!

All Our Yesterdays

A celebration of tree heathers, and why we can all still benefit from growing them in our garden

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Often maligned for its wild ways, the humble ivy is good for wildlife – and it can be controlled!

Letters to Wendy

Fantastic response to fat balls, a double-centred orchid, and a Chinese artichoke stir-fry recipe

Toby Buckland

The forgotten tree that overcame dodgy soil and overcrowding to flourish in the garden

Subscriptions

Get your favourite gardening magazine every week at a great price, with recyclable envelopes!

Cover: Dahlia ‘Teesbrooke Audrey’ (pic: Alamy)