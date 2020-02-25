Amateur Gardening 29 February 2020

Amateur Gardening 29 Feb 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 29 February
Jobs for this week

Bright Bulbs For Summer
Get ready for months of heartwarming bursts of colour with Ruth’s go-to guide

Planting Up Pots And Borders
The secrets of growing in different parts of the garden for seamless summer shades

Planting A Hazel Tree
These beautiful specimens are a useful garden feature so get planting, says Ruth

Late-Winter Soil Care
Want to get the best from your plants? As Ruth reveals, it all starts with the soil

Restarting Your Begonias
Time to think about potting up tuberous types, the stars of summer baskets and borders

 

Great garden ideas

Potatoes For Every Garden
Succumb to the spud, as we reveal the best tatties for your plot, and how to get big returns

How To Grow Petunias
Beautiful in baskets and in borders, Anne Swithinbank looks at how to keep them coming!

Undiscovered Dahlias
Think you’ve seen the best? We round up some super new stunners for you to try

Blossom In A Small Garden
You don’t need to miss out on this spring spectacular just because you’re short on space

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
News on a seed-raised potato, new blight-resistant tomatoes, and marvellous moth orchids

Bob Flowerdew
Can you re-use potting compost? If you take some precautions the answer is yes, says Bob!

Val Bourne
Parsnips can be a challenge, says Val, as she considers the best ways to sow this winter root

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on nutritious sprouting broccoli, sowing early carrots, and hand-pollinating peaches

Ask John Negus
Your questions on sourcing saffron, tackling sooty mould, and caring for a poorly guava plant

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Small, but beautiful – this week’s trivia and prizes are all about pretty dwarf bulb irises

How To Do It
Tim Rumball looks at the best ways to fit guttering to your shed to keep on top of all the rain!

All Our Yesterdays
A celebration of tree heathers, and why we can all still benefit from growing them in our garden

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Often maligned for its wild ways, the humble ivy is good for wildlife – and it can be controlled!

Letters to Wendy
Fantastic response to fat balls, a double-centred orchid, and a Chinese artichoke stir-fry recipe

Toby Buckland
The forgotten tree that overcame dodgy soil and overcrowding to flourish in the garden

